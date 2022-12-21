Tyson Foods Donates 60,000 Pounds of Protein to Louisiana Tornado Relief Efforts

Tomorrow, Dec. 22, Tyson Foods is planning to donate 60,000 pounds of protein to residents who were affected by tornadoes in Louisiana. Additionally, the donation will also benefit first responders and their families. According to a report from KLFY out of Lafayette, this comes out to about 240,000 meals.

The donation will occur at the Northeast Louisiana Food Bank from 9 am to 10 am.

“We’re devasted by the destruction and want to do our part to help those affected,” said Pat Bourke, Senior Manager of Business Operations at Tyson Foods. “We’re proud to work with our community partners in Louisiana to amplify their support and do our best to feed those in need.”

Recently, multiple tornadoes ripped through Texas and Louisiana, displacing entire neighborhoods and communities. The storms leveled buildings and destroyed homes and caused two confirmed fatalities.

Tyler Englander, a reporter for KNOE out of Monroe, LA, documented the destruction on social media. “This is the scene tonight in Farmerville,” he wrote alongside a video of the wreckage. “Several homes were destroyed, dozens were injured, and countless lives were forever changed.”

Nearly two dozen people were severely injured in Farmerville, LA alone. Michael Beard, a photojournalist from Fort Worth, TX, also shared images from the aftermath. “Major damage in Decatur, TX,” Beard wrote alongside photos of a building with the roof ripped off and a truck turned on its side.

The tornadoes touched down between Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Wednesday, Dec. 14. They also coincided with blizzard conditions in Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, and the Dakotas.

Tornadoes in Louisiana Claimed Two Lives Last Week

In Texas, five confirmed tornadoes touched down between the 13th and 14th. However, residents reported as many as 12 storms. In Keithville, LA, a mother and son were killed when they were ripped from their home by one of the tornadoes.

Specifically, the 30-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son lived in Caddo Parish, LA. The boy’s father reported them missing, and authorities began looking for them. They allegedly found the boy’s body more than a half mile away from his house. The mother’s body was found a street away covered by debris.

Detective Cade Nolan was working parishes about 90 miles away from where the mother and son were found. He claimed that the tornadoes resulted in the“most damage I’ve ever seen in 17 years in this parish.”

Storms Severely Damaged Buildings and Homes in New Iberia, LA

New Iberia, LA, was also dealing with severe damage. 60 families were forced out of their homes by the storm, and the local hospital also sustained significant damage.

“There are still no fatalities in the area. One injury was moderate,” said Police Sergeant Dayesha Hughes to FOX Weather. “There are about 60 families that are displaced at this time.”