UFO Expert Weighs in on Strange Sighting at the US, Mexican Border

During a game at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez, a multi-purpose stadium in Juarez, Mexico, just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas, soccer fans in attendance spotted a strange dark shape hovering among the clouds. Looking closer, many agreed they had shared a UFO sighting and reached out to ufologist Jaime Maussan for answers.

“HELP, Jaime Maussan!” FC Juarez tweeted. “A fan sent us this photograph that he took during the game vs Club Tijuana, where you can supposedly see a [UFO]. It is or isn’t it?”

Un aficionado nos mandó esta fotografía que tomó durante el partido 🆚️ @Xolos, dónde supuestamente se puede apreciar un #OVNI. 🛸



To make the situation more unsettling, Maussan, Mexico’s most famous UFO expert, agreed that fans at FC Jaurez’s soccer stadium most certainly spotted an alien spaceship.

In a reply to FC Suarez, Maussan explained that he enhanced their photos with AI equipment. Looking at the new and improved images, he felt confident the object in question was an unidentified aerial phenomenon (UAP), otherwise known as a UFO. According to the ufologist, ships such as that spotted above the stadium are called “Ghosts” because of their dark coloring.

As if that wasn’t enough, the expert added the UFO from the Saurez sighting is clearly equipped with a force field. Additionally, the flying object wasn’t a human plane or drone, given its round, domed appearance.

“Given all of the above, I think it is a ship of non-human origin,” Maussan said.

In response, FC Juarez wrote what we’re all thinking: “I can’t believe it!”

NASA Claims US Government Takes UFO Sightings ‘Very Seriously’

Since it was founded in 1974, the National UFO Reporting Center – founded by UFO investigator Robert J. Gribble – has received more than 150,000 separate reports of UFO sightings. Keep in mind that these are only US sightings as well. Legend has it that there’s an entire alien base beneath the ground in Mexico, for example.

For most of us, these sightings and reports are easy to shrug off. According to NASA boss Bill Nelson, however, the US government takes UFO sightings “very seriously.”

“We’re taking this very seriously,” Nelson explained in a 2022 press briefing. “I’ve talked to the Navy pilots that know that they saw something back in 2004. They tracked it on their radar off the Southern California coast, over the Pacific. Since then, hundreds of objects have been spotted. A couple of them were explained, they may be balloons, but most of them are unexplained.”

For Nelson, his experience with the extraterrestrial has done nothing if not teach him that anything is possible – including UFO sightings. Earth is a mere pinpoint in the vast expanse of the universe. And that’s if our universe is the only one. Studies suggest that Earth could be even more insignificant when compared to the whole of creation, as there very well could be multiple universes.

“My personal opinion is that the universe is so big,” he said. “And now, there are even theories that there might be other universes. If that’s the case, who am I to say that planet Earth is the only location of a life form that is civilized and organized like ours? Are there other planet Earths out there? I certainly think so, because the universe is so big.”