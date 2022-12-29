UFO Sightings Pour in Across US as Rare ‘Pillars of Light’ Appear in the Sky

People have been seeing UFOs for decades. The first reported sighting took place in 1947. Since then, the stigma surrounding seeing something strange in the sky has faded. We’ve had celebrities report UFO sightings and the Pentagon is investigating UFO reports from military personnel and civilians alike. Lately, an odd combination of atmospheric conditions has many Americans believing that they’re having close encounters with beings from another world.

Lately, people across the United States have reported more than run-of-the-mill UFO sightings. Instead, many are convinced that they’ve witnessed alien abduction beams. Unfortunately, these strange sightings have a much more mundane explanation.

Meteorologist Mark Tarello posted a great picture of the atmospheric anomaly on Twitter. It’s easy to see why people would mistake these pillars of light for a genuine UFO sighting.

WOW! Light Pillars seen last night (light reflection from ice crystals) in Alix, Alberta. Photo courtesy of @dartanner #Alberta pic.twitter.com/GNRi975MbC — Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) December 24, 2022

Pillars of Light Spark UFO Sighting Reports

According to AccuWeather, “Light pillars are an optical phenomenon caused when light is refracted by ice crystals. These lights tend to take on the color of the light source.” These light pillars don’t happen often. Conditions have to be just right for this spectacular phenomenon to take place. The rarity of these otherworldly lights explains why many people are confusing them for UFO sightings.

“I believe people have not heard nearly as much about light pillars due to the fact they are mostly observed in very cold climates where few people live,” said AccuWeather meteorologist David Samuhel.

“They appear as beams of light to the observer. It is usually caused by street lights. However, any source of light can create a light pillar given proper conditions,” added Samuhel. First, it has to be extremely cold and calm. The ice crystals need the cold to form and an absence of wind to stay near the ground. “Typically, ice crystals are small enough to remain suspended in the air and only form when temperatures are below zero. In most instances, temperatures are minus 10 to 20 degrees or colder.”

More on Light Pillars

The recent winter storm brought record-low temperatures to many places across the country. As a result, it was cold enough for ice crystals to mimic the beams associated with UFO sightings and abductions. However, these wouldn’t have taken shape during the storm.

Some observers who saw these light pillars didn’t immediately think they were experiencing a UFO sighting. Instead, they likened the pillars to auroras. However, they aren’t related. “Auroras are observed across a much wider area, since they occur many miles up in the atmosphere,” Samuhel clarified. “Light pillars occur close to the ground in the lowest levels of the atmosphere.”

So, if it’s incredibly cold and calm and you see pillars of light, you’re probably in the clear. However, if you see these light pillars when it’s windy and warm out, chances are you’ve had a genuine UFO sighting.