unannounced-rocket-launch-sparks-major-ufo-scare

The most popular UFO sightings usually happen in the United States. This has been true since the first reported sighting of a flying saucer back in 1947. However, that doesn’t mean that this is the only country with anomalous objects in the sky. Earlier today, a bright light in the sky caused a UFO scare in South Korea. However, the country’s military has confirmed that it was just a rocket.

According to the New York Post, the South Korean military test-fired a solid-fuel rocket Friday evening. It’s important to note that South Korea is 14 hours ahead of Eastern Standard time. However, they did not announce the test launch to the public. So, the rocket sparked a brief UFO scare. The news outlet stated that onlookers saw a “twisty tendril of vapor in white-to-red ombre” behind a bright white light cutting through the sky on Friday evening.

Redditor Busy-Contact-5133 posted a video of the rocket that sparked the UFO scare earlier today. Taken from inside a plane over South Korea, you can see the red-to-white tail of the rocket as it shoots through the sky. It’s easy to see why people jumped to the conclusions they did. After all, it is a spacecraft.

However, the scare sparked by the rocket wasn’t limited to UFOs. Some were worried that North Korea was testing missiles again. Some feared that war with the hermit kingdom was on the horizon. The launch came less than a week after South Korean officials accused North Korea of flying a pack of drones across the border for the first time in years.

South Korean Officials Soothe UFO Scare

After the rocket streaked through the sky, many South Korean citizens took to social media to post photos and videos of the object. Others picked up their phones and called the authorities to report the suspicious object.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry released a statement after the unannounced launch caused a UFO scare and fear of imminent war. According to the statement, they didn’t release any information about the test launch because it involved sensitive military security issues.

The test launch was part of South Korea’s plans to build a space-based surveillance system. They hope to use a solid-fueled rocket to launch the country’s first spy satellite. They conducted their first successful launch of a solid-fueled rocket back in March. So, this launch puts them one step closer to being able to put a spy satellite in orbit.

This space-based surveillance system will help the South Korean military keep a closer eye on their neighbors to the north. Furthermore, it will be an early warning system if North Korea decided to send drones, troops, or missiles across the border.