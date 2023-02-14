United Airlines Flight Dove Within 800 Feet of Pacific Ocean After Takeoff: REPORT

A new report reveals United Airlines flight traveling from Maui to San Francisco plunged less than 800 feet above the Pacific Ocean. The terrifying incident took place just moments after takeoff in December.

According to an analysis of flight tracking data, the Boeing 777-200 had climbed to an altitude of nearly 2,200ft. Then, it began to descend at a rate of about 8,600 feet per minute.

After falling below 775 feet, the flight began to maintain altitude and made it to California city without any other issues.

In addition, the report reveals the entire incident occurred in heavy rain and lasted less than a minute. However, the ordeal was not mentioned in recordings of air traffic control radio calls later examined by the Air Current, an airline industry publication that first reported the near-crash.

United “closely coordinated with the [Federal Aviation Administration] and [Air Line Pilots Association, International] on an investigation that ultimately resulted in the pilots receiving additional training,” said Josh Freed, a United spokesperson, in a statement about the event. He added that safety remains the company’s highest priority.

Reports also indicated that combined, the plane’s pilots had 25,000 hours of flying experience. They had also “fully cooperated” with the probe into the incident.

New report comes as airline industry suffers several incidents involving flights

The flight’s terrifying moment came as the U.S. airline industry underwent a challenging period.

In addition, a Hawaiian Airlines flight was getting ready to land in December but experienced “severe turbulence” due to severe weather. As a result, at least 36 people suffered injuries, with 20 taken to the hospital. In addition, 11 were placed in critical condition.

The storm system would later be responsible for a significant winter storm across the continental U.S. This storm would also set off a travel fiasco for Southwest Airlines. As a result, the airlines canceled thousands of flights and left travelers stranded at airports over Christmas weekend.

Later, two severe safety events also prompted investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board.

At the start of 2023, two planes at John F Kennedy airport in New York almost crashed into one another when an American Airlines plane veered off the runway while moving ahead of a Delta plane that was preparing for takeoff.

Later, the pilots of the American Airlines flight refused to give investigators the recorded interviews. However, the NTSB said in a statement that the pilots have since been sent subpoenas to make them testify.

Then, last Sunday, two planes at Texas’ Austin-Bergstrom international airport nearly collided when air traffic control told them they were clear to land and depart on the same runway simultaneously.