‘Universe Breakers’ Detected by NASA’s James Webb Telescope

NASA‘s James Webb Telescope spotted a group of massive “universe breakers” in distant space, causing mass confusion among scientists. Though fascinating, the ancient galaxies defy everything we know about the beginnings of galaxies in our universe.

Scientists estimate these galaxies date back to 13 billion years ago, meaning they were already mature a mere 500-700 million years after the Big Bang, when the universe was just 3% of its current age. Galaxies of this age aren’t unheard of, but these were far larger than previously thought possible for ones formed so early after the start of the universe.

“These objects are way more massive​ than anyone expected,” study author Joel Leja said in a statement. “We expected only to find tiny, young, baby galaxies at this point in time. But we’ve discovered galaxies as mature as our own in what was previously understood to be the dawn of the universe.”

“The revelation that massive galaxy formation began extremely early in the history of the universe upends what many of us had thought was settled science,” he continued. “We’ve been informally calling these objects ‘universe breakers’ — and they have been living up to their name so far.”

Universe Breakers in Distant Space Defy the Laws of Cosmology

The astounding observations published in Nature came from data collected by NASA’s James Webb space telescope. The groundbreaking piece of equipment is capable of detecting light in the distant universe, even that emitted by the most ancient stars and galaxies.

It was while astronomer Dr. Erica Nelson sorted through these images that she spotted a group of “fuzzy dots”. To her surprise, they appeared both unusually bright and unusually red.

The redness, in particular, confused her. Redness is an indicator of age, making these enormous galaxies roughly 13.5 billion years old. “It’s bananas,” Nelson said. “These galaxies should not have had time to form.”

The galaxies known as universe breakers are at odds with 99% of existing models of the universe. Explaining their existence isn’t impossible. It does, however, require scientists to rethink the basic laws of cosmology or our understanding of the creation of galaxies.

According to the existing models of the universe, it went through a period of rapid expansion followed by a period known as the dark ages, during which it cooled, allowing the gas to collapse into the first stars and galaxies. Should scientists confirm the identities of the universe breakers, however, this theory could be upturned entirely.

“The discovery of such massive galaxies so soon after the big bang suggests that the dark ages may not have been so dark after all, and that the universe may have been awash with star formation far earlier than we thought,” said astrophysicist Dr. Emma Chapman.