Unusually ‘Aggressive’ Shark Attacks Surfer, Pursues Others Off Honolulu Coast

Hawaii DLNR reports an 8-foot tiger shark of aggressive disposition has left one surfer in serious condition after an attack before pursuing others.

Local EMS tells KHON 2 that a 58-year-old man, a regular of the Honolulu area, was bitten on his right leg by the shark while surfing. Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards say nearby friends and good Samaritans quickly made a tourniquet with surfboard leashes. This is likely the only reason he’s still alive, EMS adds.

That life-saving maneuver was performed in the water before 7 AM on Sunday, April 9 in the Kewalo Basin. As the tourniquet was applied, the tiger shark was seen returning to the area and “acting aggressively,” officials cite of the attack.

“We had one of our operators out this morning, out of the Kewalos unit who made direct contact with the shark and saw it at the Marine land area. And, it kind of subsided for a bit; and then, I want to, say maybe an hour or so ago [around 10:45 a.m.], it chased someone out of water that was fishing near Point Panic, even though the warning signs were up,” says Ocean Safety Lt. Dennis Coglietta.

Ocean Safety says the tiger shark would also pursue a fisherman after the initial attack.

In an attempt to prevent any further shark attacks, “We pretty much had the ocean safety PWC operators warn all of the surfers that the incident occurred, that there was a bite and please heed our warning and get out of the water at this time,” Lt. Coglietta adds.

Shark warning signs are up, and swimmers, surfers, and fishermen should stay out of the area. Officials are also patrolling the area on jet skis to warn any who don’t heed the signs.

‘Aggressive’ Shark Attack is Fourth in 2023 for Hawaii

Hawaii DLRN’s website cites the Apr. 9 bite as the fourth shark incident/attack of 2023. It is the third bite specifically, and the first for the Oahu island.

These incidents are rare for the Kewalos Basin area, however. The last recorded shark attack there was in 2002.

Diver with a juvenile tiger shark illustrating size of the species. (Photo credit: RooM stock / Getty Images)

While shark attacks remain rare and the predators largely misunderstood, the tiger shark species will pursue humans and display “aggressive” predatory behavior. They are also one of the largest sharks, reaching lengths of 10 to 14 feet and weights of 850 to 1400 pounds.

“Tiger sharks are known for being aggressive, and it’s true that they are second only to great whites in numbers of shark attacks on humans,” the Ocean Conservancy cites of the species. “But the fact is that people are MUCH bigger threats to tiger sharks than tiger sharks are to people.”

Threats include “heavy harvesting for fins, skin and livers,” OC adds. Such activities are far more common than shark attacks. They’ve left the tiger shark species classified as “near threatened.”

“To top it off, tiger sharks have slow reproduction rates… So they have a hard time bouncing back to healthy populations,” OC says.

For more on the most common circumstances for shark attacks, see our previous coverage here.