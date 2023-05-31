UPDATE: Hawaii man pleads guilty to Yellowstone bison calf incident

Yellowstone National Park has released the identity of and charges against the man responsible for displacing a park bison calf, which resulted in its death.

Sharing the public release from the U.S. Department of Justice District of Wyoming today, Yellowstone National Park (YELL) reports that Clifford Walters of Hawaii pleaded guilty to one count of feeding, touching, teasing, frightening, or intentionally disturbing wildlife on May 31, 2023 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Hambrick.

As punishment, Walters was charged a $500 fine, a $500 Community Service payment to Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund, a $30 special assessment, and a $10 processing fee, the park confirms to Outsider.

The incident took place on the evening of May 20, 2023. Walters would approach a newborn bison calf in Lamar Valley near the confluence of the Lamar River and Soda Butte Creek. There, the calf would separate from its mother when the herd crossed moving waters.

As this calf struggled, Walters “pushed the calf up from the river and onto the roadway,” the park reported in their initial media release. Unidentified at the time, he was photographed in the act:

Clifford Walters approached a newborn bison calf in Lamar Valley near the confluence of the Lamar River and Soda Butte Creek. Photo courtesy Yellowstone National Park, NPS, Hellen Jack)

Visitors would then observe the calf “walk up to and follow cars and people.”

Park rangers tried repeatedly to reunite the calf with the herd, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The calf was later euthanized by park staff because it was abandoned by the herd and causing a hazardous situation by approaching cars and people along the roadway.

There was nothing in the report that revealed Mr. Walters acted maliciously, however.

Yellowstone National Park addresses the public on bison calf incident

It is possible that the charges and consequences are lesser considering Walters was attempting to save the calf. But interfering with national park wildlife is still a crime, regardless of intent.

Initially, the park would address the public with a lengthy response to this subject on social media. You can read this statement in full in our previous coverage on the Yellowstone bison calf incident.

Addressing the public during their update, “Yellowstone National Park wants to remind the public that approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in this case, their survival.”

Remember: Park regulations require that people stay at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all wildlife (including bison, elk and deer) and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. Disregarding these regulations can result in fines, injury and even death.

“The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules,” Yellowstone adds.

For more on the situation’s handling, see the park’s:

Yellowstone National Park law enforcement officers and Assistant United States Attorney Christyne M. Martens led this case. For questions relating to Yellowstone National Park, please contact the Public Affairs Office at 307-344-2015 or email.