UPDATE: Yellowstone visitor continues to harass bears in the park, footage sent to officials

The unidentified Yellowstone National Park visitor has been filmed repeatedly harassing black bears, a federal crime.

Yellowstone has a visitor problem, and it is no fault of the park. While some are simply unaware of how to navigate a wild ecosystem, others go out of their way to harass and harm wildlife. One individual is guilty of the latter multiple times over, as footage from the park shows.

Over the last 24 hours, this unidentified young man (pictured above) charges and screams at Yellowstone black bears. The first and second instance are near-identical, but the second – which just hit the internet minutes ago – shows his face and interior of his vehicle clearly. The videos have been sent to Yellowstone officials in kind, who have forwarded the videos to Yellowstone law enforcement, the park confirms to Outsider.

As with the first video, after shouting at the wild animal, the man then turns to whoever is filming to gloat as he is encouraged to commit a federal crime. In both conflicts, the harassed black bear flees into the woods:

“Same touron as in the video yesterday. Do not harass the park animals,” Tourons of Yellowstone says of their latest feature of this man’s actions. “Be bear aware. Give them space, leave them in peace, do not chase them, keep at least 100 yards from all bears, carry bear spray, always be aware of your surroundings.”

As of this article, Yellowstone officials have this footage. Repeating a federal crime while providing direct footage of his face and vehicle significantly increase this man’s chances of seeing prosecution.

Take the Yellowstone Pledge. Protect park wildlife.

Not only do his actions put himself at danger, it puts others and the bears themselves at risk, too. Habituating Yellowstone wildlife to see park visitors as an active threat could either end in an attack or euthanizing of a bear over an injury to a visitor. Regardless, black bears (and all wildlife) have a hard enough time surviving in the wild spaces we’ve left them to begin with. It is up to each of us to help ease this burden, not add to it.

As the popular Instagram page reiterates, it is imperative that Yellowstone visitors stay at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all wildlife (including bison, elk and deer).

When it comes to predators like bears and wolves, the regulation is at least 100 yards (91 m). These are national park regulations and federal laws. Disregarding can result in jail time, park banning, fines, injury, and even death.

“The safety of these animals, as well as human safety, depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules,” the park offers. So please, protect America’s first national park by taking the Yellowstone Pledge, “act responsibly and safely, and set a good example for others.”

To all those who abide by federal laws and park regulations, thank you.

To learn more about the park’s bears, see our Yellowstone National Park Wildlife Breakdown. Or, for more on wildlife and relevant safety, see our full Yellowstone National Park Safety Breakdown.

This story is developing. For previous coverage, see Yellowstone ‘touron’ harasses, runs toward black bear in shameful stunt.