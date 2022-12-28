ups-driver-spots-bird-stuck-to-floating-plastic-jug-before-it-gets-rescued

A “UPS guy” and a local couple came to the rescue when they spotted a bird stuck in a piece of trash that was floating in a Florida retention pond.

Wild Florida Rescue, an organization that sends first responders to animals in need, posted the story on Facebook in late November. Apparently, a driver named Mike spotted the bird struggling to fly away because it was tethered to a plastic jug.

Mike immediately called the rescue for help. But before anyone arrived, two residents who also saw the incident ran into the water and freed the bird. The animal was apparently not injured and flew away.

“You guys are awesome!” a follower praised in the comments. “Not [too] many people would have done that! Way to go!”

Neither the UPS diver nor the good Samaritan couple captured photos of the bird, and they couldn’t say what species it was.

A Million Birds Die Annually Due to Plastic Water Pollution

Wild Florida Rescue posted a picture of the empty jug along with the caption. The photo served as a reminder to always properly dispose of trash.

Trash, particularly plastic trash, has become a mounting problem in waterways over the past few decades. And World Wildlife Foundation Australia reports that around 1 million seabirds die each year because of plastic in the oceans. The deaths include birds that die by ingesting or becoming entangled in the trash. That’s not even taking into account the thousands of other birds that likely die in rivers, lakes, ponds, and creeks for the same reasons.

In the 1960s, scientists said that fewer than 5% of seabirds they studied had plastic in their stomachs. But by the 1980s, 80% of birds had swallowed some form of plastic. By 2050, it’s likely that 99% of seabirds will ingest plastic.

When Wild Rescue workers arrived on the scene, the jug was still floating in the water. So they waded into the pond and “rescued” that for “recycling.”

The organization ended its post by sending thanks to the anonymous folks who took the time to help the bird. And dozens of people in the comments also said a warm thank you to the trio.

“So happy to see the bird free of this trash,” another commenter added. “Thank you, Matt! Thank you to the couple who rescued this bird before the WFR team arrive there. And thank you, Kevin & Caroline, who removed this trash to the recycling area so it won’t be a dangerous threat to other wildlife.”