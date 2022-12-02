U.S. Air Force Debuts Newest Nuclear Stealth Bomber, B-21

The Pentagon has announced the debut of its newest stealth bomber. This bomber, the production of which is now going viral, is called the B-21 Raider. The aircraft was the subject of years of secret development. And, reports note, it is the US’s answer to growing concerns over conflicts with China in the future.

This B-21 Raider is the first aircraft of its kind to be developed in our country over the last 30 years. The program from which the bomber originated is extremely classified. In fact, only an artist’s rendering of the B-21 Raider was released ahead of the recent unavailing of the warplane in Palmdale, California.

Since then, only a few images of the warplane have been released. And, it looks quite a bit like the nuclear stealth bomber we imagine. This aircraft is likely going to replace the B-2 Spirit.

Today is the big day! Join us live on the Air Force Facebook page at https://t.co/94SwgcBm3e at 8 p.m. EST, as we unveil our newest bomber – the B-21 Raider! pic.twitter.com/VeXxZLdsMe — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) December 2, 2022

This Stealth Bomber Is Part Of The Pentagon Effort To Modernize The Nuclear Triad

This B-21 Raider aircraft is the latest addition in the Pentagon’s effort to modernize what is known as the country’s “nuclear triad.” This process also includes ballistic missiles that are silo-launched, and warheads launched from submarines. The AP News source notes that these efforts are the US’s way of stepping away from a focus on counterterrorism campaigns we’ve seen over the last few decades. This program instead turns focus to meeting technology with China’s rapid military updates.

”We needed a new bomber for the 21st Century,” notes Deborah Lee James who was serving as the US Air Force secretary when the Raider contract was announced nearly a decade ago. According to James, these updates would allow the US to “take on much more complicated threats.” Threats that “we fear we would one day face from China, Russia,” James explains.

“The B-21 is more survivable,” the expert relates. “And can take on these much more difficult threats.”

On The Outside, This New Warplane Looks Similar To Those From The Past, But Inside Is An Entirely Different Story

The newest warcraft looks very similar to the B-2 fighter plane on the outside. However, this is where the similarities stop notes Kathy Warden, chief executive of Northrop Grumman Corp. The Northrop Grumman Corp. is the company developing the B-21 Raider.

“The way it operates internally is extremely advanced compared to the B-2,” the expert explains.

“Because the technology has evolved so much in terms of the computing capability,” Warden notes. “That we can now embed in the software of the B-21,” Warden adds.

The B-21 Raider is also likely to see other major changes such as newer, more advanced materials used in the coatings that make the bomber notoriously more difficult to detect. The bomber will also hold technologies that will allow it to control electronic emissions that would allow it to disguise itself as another object on the radar.