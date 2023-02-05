US Authorities Discover Dolphin Skull Inside Unattended Bag at Detroit Airport

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) specialists were shocked Friday to discover the skull of a young dolphin in a piece of luggage left unaccompanied at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

According to authorities, the bag became separated from its owners during transit from an overseas locale back to the States. Upon reentry to the US, airport officials completed a routine screening, including an X-ray, which revealed a bizarre skull-shaped object among the bag’s contents.

Concerned by the unsettling discovery, officials opened the bag for further inspection. At this point, they discovered the skull once belonged to a young dolphin, the possession of which was illegal under the circumstances.

Certain fish and wildlife, including the products made from them, are under strict import and export restrictions. These include wild birds, land or marine mammals (i.e. dolphins), reptiles, fish, shellfish, and mollusks or invertebrates. These restrictions prohibit the transport of animal parts and products as well, including skins, tusks, bones, feathers, or eggs.

“The possession of wildlife items, especially those of protected animals is prohibited,” Area Port Director Robert Larkin said in a press release. “We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the US Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats.”

Who the luggage belonged to remains undisclosed. Authorities, however, removed the dolphin skull from their possession and turned it over to the US Fish and Wildlife Service for further investigation.

Additionally, CBP stressed the importance of familiarizing oneself with travel regulations before flying. Attempting to bring wildlife items into the US can result in penalties, seizures (such as this case), and even arrests, depending on the situation.

The Dolphin Skull Wasn’t the First Bizarre, Illegal Souvenir Brought Back to the US

Believe it or not, the unattended dolphin skull wasn’t the first time tourists have attempted to make souvenirs out of animal remains.

In November 2022, US CBP officials seized zebra and giraffe bones from a Virginia woman returning from a vacation in Kenya. The woman admitted she found the bones in the African country and decided to keep them as souvenirs.

Like in the case of the dolphin skull, officials detained the zebra and giraffe bones and sent them to the US Fish and Wildlife Service for further investigation. This one was slightly more serious, however, as the possession of the bones violated the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, the Endangered Species Act, and the Lacey Act, which combats trafficking in illegally taken wildlife, fish, or plants.

The unwitting woman, however, did not face criminal charges. The seizure of the bones stood as her only punishment.

“I can appreciate travelers wanting to keep souvenirs of their vacations,” Kim Der-Yeghiayan, the CBP port director for Washington, DC, said in a news release. “But those souvenirs could violate United States’ or international law. Or potentially expose our families, pets, or our nation’s agriculture industries to serious animal or plant diseases.”