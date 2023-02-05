The U.S. Coast Guard Reports Illegal Fishing Is Worse Than Piracy

Piracy was historically a serious problem throughout the world. Though piracy was in its golden age centuries ago, it’s remained a major threat to commercial shipping throughout the waters surrounding West Africa. However, the U.S. Coast Guard recently reported that combatting illegal fishing has surpassed piracy as the agency’s biggest priority. Sport Fishing Magazine recently took a deep dive into the story.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies recently hosted a security forum in Washington D.C. where the topic was discussed. According to Rear Admiral Jo-Ann F. Burdian, the Coast Guard has been mostly focusing on illegal drift nets that are believed to be destroying the world’s fish stocks. Competing interests between nations that rely on oceanic fisheries to supply food for their country is also becoming a bigger issue. With other nation’s now looking to the U.S. Coast Guard for leadership on how to patrol their respective waters and manage fisheries allocations, the U.S. Coast Guard is now training other nations on how to best operate.

Kelly Kryc explained that collaboration is the key to solving these issues moving forward. “The United States government cannot solve this problem alone. These are problems without borders. We work with those who are willing to work on enforcement with us on the problem at the source.”

More Than 350 Pounds Of Illegally Poached Fish Seized Off Coast Of Texas

The U.S. Coast is also focused on pushing back against illegal fishing in America too. Recently three fishermen were apprehended for illegally fishing in federal waters off the coast of southern Texas. “Illegal fishing threatens the security of our maritime border and the prosperity of our marine ecosystems,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Samuel Hogan aboard the U.S. ship that intercepted the illegal fishing operation. As part of the raid, they seized the boat, the boat’s fishing gear, and 350 pounds of prime red snapper. “We will continue working closely with our agency partners to minimize the negative impacts of illegal activities in federal waters,” he continued.

U.S. Coast Guard Also Recently Seized 600 Pounds Of Illegally Caught Fish

An even larger illegal fishing operation in the coastal waters off of Texas back on December 29th. That’s when the U.S. Coast Guard seized more than 600 pounds and apprehended 22 fishermen from Mexico illegally raiding American waters. 590 pounds of the fish were Red Snapper. The poached harvest fish also included three sharks.

Following that mission, Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Ortega with the Coast Guard in Corpus Christi congratulated his team. “Through our great collective efforts, we continue to detect and deter illegal fishing occurring in southern Texas waters,” Ortega said. “Our crews are always ready to protect U.S. waters from foreign intrusion and enforce domestic living marine resource laws.”