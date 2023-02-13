US General Makes Chilling Statement About UFOs Amid Various ‘Objects’ Being Shot Down

In February 2023 alone, at least five mysterious objects have been shot down over the U.S. and Canada, and though one was identified as a Chinese spycraft, the others remain unidentified, sparking rampant rumors of UFOs. And in a recent statement, a top U.S. Air Force general only added fuel to an already raging fire.

In his unsettling statement, Air Force General Glen VanHerck hinted that he would not rule out aliens, or any explanation, for that matter, in regards to the strange UFOs shot down from North American airspace. “We’re calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason,” VanHerck said ominously.

When asked whether he had ruled out an extraterrestrial origin for three unidentified flying objects shot down by U.S. warplanes this month, VanHerck replied, “I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven’t ruled out anything.”

“At this point, we continue to assess every threat or potential threat, unknown, that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it,” he continued.

The general gave his disquieting comments during a Pentagon briefing on Sunday after a U.S. F-16 fighter jet shot down an octagonal-shaped UFO over Lake Huron, one of the five Great Lakes on the U.S.-Canada border.

U.S. Military Remains Baffled by UFOs Recently Shot Down Over North America

Though General VanHerck doesn’t seem convinced, another U.S. defense official, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed that the military had seen no evidence suggesting any of the objects shot down in recent weeks were the result of alien life forms on Earth. The Pentagon, as well, says it has no evidence to support extraterrestrial visitors.

Meanwhile, VanHerck maintained that the military remains baffled by the recent UFOs. Despite their extensive knowledge and resources, they were unable to determine how three of the objects remained aloft or where they came from. It is for this reason that he refused to call the UFOs “balloons,” aside from the confirmed Chinese spy balloon shot down over the South Carolina coast.

Last month, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reported 366 UFO sightings since 2021. These largely include things like balloons, drones, birds, or airborne clutter. Over 170 of them, however, remain unexplained.

“Some of these uncharacterized UAP appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities. [These] require further analysis,” the office said in the report.

Back in December, however, Ronald Moultrie, undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security, gave a different view. He claimed that the unexplained characteristics don’t necessarily mean aliens. “I have not seen anything in those holdings to date that would suggest that there has been an alien visitation, an alien crash, or anything like that,” he said.