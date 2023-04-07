U.S. Gov. Strikes Down Coyote Protections in Mexican Wolf Territory

Responding to a petition by conservation groups, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will not list coyotes as endangered within the Mexican wolf’s territory.

This sounds like a far reach of a request, but only without context. In the petition filed, multiple organizations base their request on the striking resemblance of coyotes to juvenile Mexican wolves in all respects. And this holds weight, as the coloration and patterns of their fur, alongside their size, are near-indistinguishable for inexperienced spotters (see photos above).

By protecting coyotes, the wolves would be protected in turn. The petition cites 11 examples of wolves that were shot and killed after being mistaken for coyotes. This is the type of loss the petitioners hope to prevent. But does this make an individual case for the listing of the coyote as an endangered species? No. USFWS cites extensive work on their part to back this up, too.

‘Mistaken identity accounts for only a small portion of Mexican wolf mortalities’

“After careful review of the best scientific and commercial information available, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has determined coyotes do not meet the statutory and regulatory criteria for listing as endangered or threatened due to similarity of appearance to the endangered Mexican wolf,” USFWS begins in their Apr. 3 press release.

The petition, written in December 2022 and received by USFWS in January of 2023, led the Service “to consider the requirements for designating coyotes as endangered based on a similarity of appearance to the Mexican wolf as a rulemaking action under the Administrative Procedures Act.”

In their evaluation, USFWS found the coyote did not meet any of the three criteria required to make a similarity of appearance designation:

Their degree of resemblance is not significant enough to render the species indistinguishable. Law enforcement personnel do not have substantial difficulty in differentiating between Mexican wolves and coyotes. Since differentiation between the two species is not substantially difficult for law enforcement, this is not an additional threat to the Mexican wolf’s survival and recovery. Illegal take can see investigation, and legal action taken. A designation would not substantially further the enforcement and policy of the ESA.

“Mistaken identity accounts for only a small portion of Mexican wolf mortalities,” cites Brady McGee, the Service’s Mexican Wolf Recovery Coordinator.

Listing coyotes under the Endangered Species Act would have “minimal impact” on Mexican wolf recovery, McGee says. Additionally, this would place an “extreme burden” on law enforcement, which may adversely affect the wolves. And “affecting [officers’] ability to protect the Mexican wolf in Arizona and New Mexico” is a no-go, he adds.

USFWS also offers the following publicly in response to the coyote/Mexican wolf petiton:

“The Service remains committed to reducing the threat of human caused mortality to Mexican wolves through education and outreach to those living in the Mexican wolf recovery area. America’s fish, wildlife, and plant resources belong to all of us, and ensuring the health of imperiled species is a shared responsibility. We are working to actively engage conservation partners and the public in the search for improved and innovative ways to conserve and recover imperiled species.” USFWS

Today’s announcement comes as the Endangered Species Act (ESA) turns 50 years old in 2023. The ESA has been highly effective and credited with saving 99% of listed species from extinction, USFWS cites.