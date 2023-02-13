U.S. Military Shoots Down Unidentified Flying Object Over Lake Huron

On Sunday, the U.S. military shot down yet another UFO flying over Michigan’s Lake Huron.

According to the Defense Department, shortly before 2:42 p.m., the President told the pilot of an F-16 to fire an AIM-9X missile to shoot down the airborne object. At the time, it was reportedly flying around 20,000 feet over the lake.

The agency later said the path and altitude of the object “raised concerns, including that it could be a hazard to civil aviation.”

“The location chosen for this shoot down afforded us the opportunity to avoid impact to people on the ground while improving chances for debris recovery. There are no indications of any civilians hurt or otherwise affected,” said Lt. Col. César Santiago.

The incident makes the fourth time since Feb. 4 that North American officials have shot down an “unidentified object.”

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., also confirmed that the “U.S. military has decommissioned another ‘object’ over Lake Huron.”

In addition, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., tweeted that the object had been “downed” by military pilots.

“Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and its purpose,” she tweeted. “As long as these things keep traversing the U.S. and Canada, I’ll continue to ask Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage.”

U.S., Canada officials temporarily ban airspace as they work to shoot down Lake Huron UFO

Earlier that day, U.S. and Canadian authorities shut down some airspace over the lake. During that time, they worked to intercept and attempt to identify the object.

“NORAD launched Canadian and U.S. aircraft to investigate, and the object was taken down in U.S. airspace by U.S. aircraft,” Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand said. “We unequivocally support this action.”

The U.S. has taken out four UFOs over the continent in the past week alone. The first was a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4. The second and third are thought to have been smaller balloons, which were shot down over Alaska and Canada. Then, on Sunday, the fourth object appeared and was later taken out by pilots.

Later on Sunday, officials said they were no longer tracking any objects.

“North American Aerospace Defense Command detected the object Sunday morning and has maintained visual and radar tracking of it. Based on its flight path and data we can reasonably connect this object to the radar signal picked up over Montana, which flew in proximity to sensitive DOD sites,” the DOD said.

They continued: “We did not assess it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but assess it was a safety flight hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities. Our team will now work to recover the object in an effort to learn more.”