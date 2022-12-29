US Saw One Fatal Shark Attack in 2022: Here’s What Happened

This year, the U.S. has seen a total of 51 shark attacks, with one fatal incident taking place off Hawaii shores. The Florida Museum’s International Shark Attack File is currently assessing this year’s reports on shark attacks globally.

Gavin Naylor is the Program Director at the Florida Program for Shark Research and works on the file. “There have actually been a handful of fatalities [worldwide] this last year,” Naylor told Newsweek. “The challenge is to determine whether or not they were ‘provoked’ or ‘unprovoked.’ We are still researching these cases. In general, the numbers are slightly lower this year but not significantly so.”

In 2022, America experienced a single, unfortunate shark-related fatality in Hawaii. On December 8, a woman from Washington State vanished while snorkeling off the coast of Hawaii near Keawakapu Point. Her husband had been accompanying her at the time, yet was unable to locate or find any trace of his wife.

After a few days of uncertainty, authorities finally revealed that the woman had been attacked by a shark. Several eyewitness reports confirmed this tragedy. A witness told the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources that he saw the couple snorkeling when an advancing shark appeared. Instantly, he started yelling at them to leave the water as soon as possible.

Experts suspect a tiger shark was responsible for the fatal incident

The witness described the shark thrashing about “in the middle of the red cloud in the water.” Even after the woman vanished from sight, the eyewitness kept hollering for the man to exit the water immediately. After the woman vanished, her husband attempted to locate her. However, he was soon confronted by a shark that lingered approximately 50 yards away. He noticed it had blood around its gills as it circled him before eventually departing from the vicinity.

Although it was impossible to identify the shark’s species with certainty, some assumed that it must have been a tiger shark. Tiger sharks are notorious as one of the trio of predatory species most liable for attacks on humans. This group also includes bull and great white sharks.

Every year, the U.S. typically records the greatest number of shark attacks compared to other countries according to reports from International Shark Attack File. This year, the International Shark Attack File has reported a rise in unprovoked shark attacks compared to last year’s 47 confirmed cases. 2021 experienced an abrupt 42% increase in shark attacks compared to the year prior. This was mainly attributed to fewer humans entering the water due to COVID-19.

Florida has been the state with the highest number of shark attacks for decades. This pattern continues to stay true. In 2021, out of all U.S. states’ shark bites combined, Florida made up 60 percent of its 28 recorded cases alone. The Sunshine State’s track record continues to remain at the top of national charts year after year when it comes to dangerous encounters with these predators.