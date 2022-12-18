U.S. Set to Potentially Ban Shark Fin Trade, Conservationists Speak Out

Conservationists are feeling satisfied with new developments as the U.S. is posing to ban a so-far very lucrative, but very harmful, shark fin trade. With this move, conservationists are saying that the ban on the shark fin trade will protect millions of sharks. According to reports, the shark fin trade works to satisfy demands across parts of China and Asia, butchering a shocking number of these ocean dwellers each year.

The Shark Fin Trade Leads To The Death Of Millions Of Sharks Each Year

This practice, which is also termed “shark finning” involves hunters catching the sharks for their fins only. Dumping the carcasses back into the ocean waters after harvesting the fins.

These practices are banned in U.S. waters. And have been for decades now. However, the U.S. still remains a major hub for the shark fin harvesting business, per ABC News. A business that kills as many as 73 million sharks each year.

The U.S. House, as well as the Senate, have passed nearly identical proposals to ban this practice. These proposals are part of a broader bill on defense spending. And it is expected to be signed into law. Once the president signs these into law it will become illegal for Americans to buy, sell, transport – even possess – fins. Even those caught overseas. This is a move conservationists have been pushing for quite a while.

American Port Inspectors Seize Thousands Of Dried Shark Fins

American port inspectors report that they seize thousands of dried shark fins each year. All are foreign caught. These shipments are headed to China and other parts of Asia. Areas where shark fin soup is a type of delicacy.

“Our ports are no longer open for business for shark fins,” says Gib Brogan, campaign director with the ocean conservation group Oceana.

“That will take them out of the supply chain,” Brogan explains. “And we expect it to disrupt the global fin market.”

Experts stress that not all sharks are hunted and killed for their fins. However, the other pieces of the sharks don’t bring in lucrative prices as the fins do. The animal’s meat, jaw, and skin cannot compete with the value of the fins, conservationist officials explain.

It depends on the type of shark, but some types can bring in hundreds of dollars with just a pound of fins. This makes it one of the priciest seafood products on the market – by weight.

However, some shark fishermen, such as Kevin Wark out of New Jersey, worry that these rules would put them out of business.

“I understand there might be a lot of illegal fishing in the South China Sea and around the world,” Wark says.

“And there might be a couple incidents in the U.S.,” he adds. “But there’s a lot of hardworking, honest guys here.”