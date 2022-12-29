utah-climber-describes-fearing-death-while-plummeting-40-feet

A 29-year-old ice climber is lucky to be alive after taking a 40-foot fall near Utah’s Bridal Veil Falls just after Christmas Day.

On Monday morning, Tim Thompson was attempting the Finger of Fate with a friend. Unlike rock climbing, which scales the side of a cliff or rockface, ice climbing requires adventurers to scale frozen waterfalls and water features using crampons and pick axes.

As Thompson inched closer to the summit, a chunk of ice broke loose underneath the climber’s foot, on which he had placed all of his body weight. Once the ice shard fell 40 feet, so did he.

“All the weight on that left foot, all the ice just sheared off the rock,” Thompson told the local outlet, KTVX.

Luckily for Thompson, who is also a new father, he landed on a snowy ledge, putting an end to an otherwise deadly fall down the frozen waterfall. Following the accident, he recalled how terrifying it was to have your safety completely disappear in a matter of seconds.

“‘Hopefully I don’t die’ was the first thought that went through my mind,” he told the outlet.

“In my mind, I probably would’ve made the same decision again any other time, which was a bit of a startling thing — thinking that you’re totally safe and solid and then having that happen,” he added.

Also important was the fact that Thompson had a companion with him at the time. The fellow climber called another one of Thompson’s friends, Dustin Lyons, who leaped into action as soon as he heard about the fall.

“I grabbed all my stuff and drove up here as quick as I could,” Lyons told the outlet. “Our ice climbing community here in Utah, I mean, we’ll rally for anybody.”

According to reports, a total of around 50 people and agencies were a part of the mission to rescue Thompson. But they were racing against time as temperatures started to rise and ice began to melt around them.

“Conditions were deteriorating, the ice becomes less cohesive, and rocks start to fall,” said Corey Cluff, a team member of Search and Rescue, per KTVX.

Thankfully, though, they were able to extract the climber with “a badly broken arm and back” and get him to a nearby hospital for treatment. Thompson has since begun a GoFundMe campaign for anyone looking to assist with his medical bills.

Of course, like most avid adventurers, Thompson isn’t ready to give up the sport. Rather, he hopes that his story will encourage fellow climbers to keep their wits about them while in the backcountry.

“A lot of people, I think, would have something like this deter them from doing it,” Thompson said. “But it’s something I’m so passionate about and love that I think you truly can make it safe.”