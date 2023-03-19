Utah Flash Flood Leaves 2 Hikers Dead While 16 Others Rescued

As a series of storm systems down poured several inches of rain across Utah, several canyons filled up with flash floods. Authorities are reporting that 2 people have died and at least 16 others have needed to be rescued. Most of the chaos took place on public land near the Utah-Arizona border. Fox Weather shared more details about the series of unfortunate events.

Information about the fatalities and rescues was initially shared by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. The Bureau Of Land Management also released a statement on current conditions. They reported that some of the most popular public hiking sites in the state are particularly susceptible to flash floods. That includes Buckskin Gulch, Wire Pass, and Paria Canyon.

Both of those entities released a joint statement about the situation as well. “The Kane County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Land Management strongly discourage visitors from continuing hikes in the slot canyons until the danger passes. Due to weather forecasts for the area in the coming days, it is highly recommended that hikers continue to check weather and road conditions before hiking on BLM-managed lands,” the statement reads.

Kane County Sherrif’s Lieutenant Allen Alldredge also shared his thoughts. He doesn’t remember a time with so many rescue runs needing to be made this time of the year. “The problem is we’ve had an extremely wet winter for what we’re used to. And Friday and Saturday of last week, we had a pretty good rainstorm on top just raining for days,” said Alldredge. “Our numbers are off the charts this year as far as our moisture,” he said.

Snowf Accumulation And Rainfall In The Region Was Way Higher Than Usual This Winter

Weather forecast data shows that areas throughout much of the region received 110 – 200% more snowfall than average this year. Lower elevations also received way more rainfall than usual. It’s common for canyons in the area to exhibit flash floods during the summer monsoon season. It’s a relatively uncommon occurrence this time of year though.

Alldredge said they’re usually busy with rescues this time of year. But normally for other reasons though. “Typically, our rescue calls are for injuries, with broken legs, sprained ankles, broken arms, things like that is more typical of our rather than what we’ve done this week with more weather-related incidents,” he said.

The Bureau of Land Management also reminds people to be prepared for the worst case scenario when recreating in the wilderness. The fatalities this week were from a group of men from Florida who were seemingly unprepared for the situation they found themselves in. Had they had a specialized device to alert first responders that they needed emergency help, lives could have been saved.

“We encourage everyone to be safe as they recreate in the many beautiful areas of Kane County. As this week has shown, that beauty can change to tragedy in an instant. Careful preparation and understanding our complex weather are essential in your trip planning,” the Kane County Sheriff’s also reiterated.