Utah Hiker Reports Man for Threatening to Shoot Her Over Her Off-Leash Dog

A Utah hiker says she was in the right to walk her dog unleashed on a trail, but a man carrying a firearm and machete disagreed. Jaden Turner enjoyed hiking with her cattle dog, Caz– that is until Dec. 5th. On that day, she was exploring the Tukupetski Trail in Washington County when something terrible happened, making her want to give up hiking for good.

As per usual, her dog was off-leash. According to Turner, hiking on Bureau of Land Management land legally permits this. From a distance, she saw another hiker and said the friendly greeting of “hello.” She followed up by letting them know that her dog is harmless too so they shouldn’t worry. That’s when it clicked that something seemed odd about the other person.

“I have never seen someone with a huge gun and a machete on them on a trail that is full of kids and people,” Turner told Salt Lake City’s Fox 13. She claims the older man then approached her, screaming obscenities and making threats. “At that point, he says… ‘If you don’t get that dog on a leash, I’m going to shoot you both,'” Turner said.

Turner said that when she saw the man approaching, she put her dog on a leash. The man kept coming closer, so Turner reminded him that according to BLM policy, dogs are allowed to be off-leash in certain areas. She claims the man then made a threat. “I’ll just wait for you down at the parking lot and shoot you there because Washington County law says I could shoot you both.”

An attorney weighs in on the Utah hiker’s case

“This gentleman truly believes if any dog is off leash, he can shoot it,” Turner explained. Mitch Vilos, a local gun attorney, says that people can hypothetically protect themselves from dogs they see as threatening if the animal is not on a leash. However, there are certain limits to this. “I guess the point is whether or not he’s threatening a person, if, you know, the owner is nearby and it’s clearly a threat against the dog, we do have a very liberal protective statute to protect you from wild dogs or dogs not on a leash,” Vilos explained.

While it is true that Americans have the right to carry a weapon and let others know they are armed, this does not extend to pointing a gun at someone in a threatening manner. According to Turner, the man menacingly pointed his gun at her. “In Utah, prosecutors almost always prosecute pointing a weapon at some part of another person’s body as aggravated assault, which is a 3rd-degree felony,” Vilos pointed out.

Because carrying a weapon can be complicated, both Vilos and Turner urge everyone to familiarize themselves with state gun laws. That way, you’ll know what to do if you find yourself in a situation like this. “People don’t walk around with the exact terminology of every statute relating to weapons, and that’s what makes carrying a firearm for self-defense somewhat of a legally risky situation,” Vilos explained.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has reopened this case after more hikers have come forward with similar experiences. However, they cannot share any identifying information about the man or additional details at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.