Utah Ski Resort Employee Killed After Tree Severs Chairlift Cable

A Utah ski resort employee has reportedly died after a tree allegedly severed a chairlift cable earlier this week.

According to NBC News, the accident occurred at the Park City ski resort on Monday (January 2nd). The 29-year-old employee, identified as Christian Helger, fell from a lift chair into deep snow. Investigators believe a nearby pine tree hit the table behind Helger’s chair causing him to fall as the chairs began moving up and down.

Following the incident, authorities were called to the ski resort by ski patrol. There was a request for an airlift at 11:25 a.m. However, Helger was unresponsive and lifesaving measures reportedly failed.

Summit County Sheriff shared details about what happened at the ski resort. “Summit County Sheriff Investigators learned that a pine tree fell onto the Short Cut chair lift cable,” the statement reads. “And caused chairs to vertically move up and down significantly enough to cause a 29-year-old Millcreek man to fall from the lift chair into a ravine of deep snow. Unfortunately, the man was found unresponsive.”

Helger was identified as being a member of the ski patrol. He was on duty at the time of the accident. It was reported that Helger ended up falling between 25 and 50 feet from the chairlift. He ended up landing in “chest-deep” snow. “This wasn’t over a run,” the Summit County Sheriff’s Captain Andrew Wright explained. “There was a ravine where he had fallen.”

Wright also said that it took at least 20 minutes for ski patrol to reach Helger. The fellow ski resort team then dug him out of the snow and performed life-saving measures. The official cause of death will be determined by the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.

Ski Resort Confirms the Chairlift Accident Victim Was an Employee

Vice President of the Park City Mountain Resort, Deirdra Walsh, issued a statement confirming that Helger was a ski resort employee. “The Park City Mountain team — as well as the entire Vail Resorts team — extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of our team member,” Walsh stated. “We are all deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and we will be providing support for our employees as we grieve this devastating loss.”

Shortly after the accident, the Park City Mountain ski patriot was able to rescue 10 other people who were on the resort’s lift. This is reportedly the incident that happened at the resort recently. It was revealed that a 75-year-old man died the day before Helger’s accident. He had suffered from a medical issue while skiing.

Wright stated there will be a lot of questions about Helger’s passing. “Yes, there was a lot of snow,” he said. He noted that other factors could be at play. This includes the health of the tree and its proximity to the chairlift.