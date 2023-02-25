Utah Snowmobilers Rescued After Storm Left Them Stranded Overnight

A pair of snowmobilers in Summit County Utah were rescued after they got off track and got stranded overnight in an intense winter storm. The two men in their thirties got stuck in the High Uintas Wilderness Area near Fish Lake. They got stuck up in the mountains for a while after apparently running out of gas. All things considered, the situation could have been much worse and the two men are lucky to have survived the harrowing experience.

The two snowmobilers first reached out to Search and Rescue crews at around 3:30 in the morning. However, initial attempts to locate them were not successful due to the treacherous weather. It wasn’t until 9:30 in the morning that rescuers were able to finally find them. According to Fox 13 News in Salt Lake City, the experienced snowmobilers were prepared for the situation. Officials say they were prepared to wait out the storm for the night. They built a snow cave for shelter and started a fire. They also packed food, an avalanche bag, boots, and shovels. Although they had no cell service, they could send and receive signals with their emergency communication device to their location.

Another Snowmobiler Rescued Near Same Area Back In January

The Mountains of Utah are one of the most beautifully rugged places on Earth. The snow-covered wilderness peaks are the perfect setting for a wild adventure. However, the mountain range is so remote that if things go wrong, getting rescued can be a challenging ordeal. A 21-year-old found that out the hard way back in January when he wrecked a snowmobile and had to be airlifted off of Currant Creek Peak.

Fox News reports that the accident took place on Wednesday. The snowmobiler wrecked his ride badly, and although injured, he was able to fire off an SOS beacon from the personal locator device he had on him.

Members of the Wasatch County Search and Rescue Team responded in coordination with an Intermountain Life Flight squad. The grueling mission lasted approximately 4.5 hours. Though details on the extent of the snowmobiler’s injuries were not made immediately available, they were significant enough that the man had to be extracted off the mountain by helicopter.

It had been a busy few days for the Wasatch County Search and Rescue Team. That was their 4th rescue mission in just a 5-day span. The Sunday before, they rescued a group of snowmobilers that had gotten buried in the snow near the Strawberry River. Before that, they came to the aid of an ice fisherman who was stranded while out on Mudd Creek. It was also the same Search and Rescue Team that responded to the fatal snowmobile accident that tragically took the life of legendary rally car driver Ken Block just the day before.

Action Sports Legend Ken Block Tragically Killed In Snowmobile Accident

The name Ken Block is well known throughout the action sports community. Not only was he one of the best rally car drivers of all time, but he was also a prominent businessman in the industry. He was a 16-time winner on the Rally America circuit. Block also claimed 5 X Games medals as well. He was tragically killed earlier this week when his snowmobile flipped off a steep cliff in the Wasatch Mountains. The machine landed on top and crushed him.

Block was a co-founder of the DC Shoe brand, which was acquired by Quicksilver for $87 million. The company is most well-known for skateboarding and snowboarding footwear, but also manufactures apparel, bags, accessories, and hats. He was also one of the founders of Hoonigan Industries, a racing-based apparel and media company.

The Hoonigan platform is the most popular motorsports YouTube channel of all time. Block’s videos have racked up more than 1 billion views. You can celebrate his life by tuning into some of the very best of his YouTube footage. “Ken was a legend in his ability to take a vision and make it a reality. He created an industry,” Steve Arpin, a former racing teammate of his, told ESPN. “But if you were lucky enough to know him, that’s where the best parts of Ken surfaced. He treated his friends like gold and would create opportunities for whoever wanted to put in the work. He was everything this world needs more of, and just happened to do a lot of really cool stuff on the side.”