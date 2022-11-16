Vandals Free Tens of Thousands of Minks at Rural Ohio Farm

Ohio vandals have created a pricy situation after setting tens of thousands of live minks free. The vandalism took place at a rural Ohio farm in the northwestern part of the state. So far, many of the minks have been located after being released into the Ohio wilderness. Thousands of these valuable furry animals are still unaccounted for. Many of the located minks, however, didn’t get very far after their release. The vandals released the animals onto a busy road where many were killed by moving vehicles while trying to cross.

The owner of the Ohio property notes that as many as 25,000 to 40,000 minks were released from cages. After the vandals set the minks free from their cages, the employees on the property which is called Lion Farms were able to corral a few. These were the ones that stuck around and remained on the property.

As of yet, officials from the Ohio farm which sits just fifteen miles from the Indiana state line haven’t discussed a possible motive for this act of vandalism. Additionally, no news has been released regarding the identity of potential suspects as the investigation continues.

An Area Group Has Claimed Credit For Releasing A Smaller Number of Mink At The Same Farm Years Ago

According to the reports, an animal rights group known as the Animal Liberation Front claimed credit for a similar event that took place at the farm a few years ago. During this event, a much smaller group of mink was released.

Initially, area officials warned Ohio residents to be cautious of the recently freed minks. A wild mink is very capable of attacking a variety of animals including – but not limited to – small pets, fish, and poultry. Because of this, the Sheriff’s deputies recommend that residents remain mindful of the loose minks. Protecting any poultry flocks, koi ponds, or small pets that spend time outdoors.

However, the officials soon pulled back on the warnings citing the fact that freed mink are considered to be domesticated. Because of this, the animals very likely lack the hunting skills necessary for survival in the wild.

Sheriff deputies urged people not to approach the minks if they spot one. Ohio residents are urged to contact the employees from the farm or professional trappers if they see one of the freed minks.