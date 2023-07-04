Venomous black mambas filmed fighting over mate outside bedroom window

Mating season is rapidly approaching for snakes in the Southern Hemisphere, which means frequent battles between males for the privilege of courting nearby females. One such contest was recently caught on camera when a wrestling match broke out between two South African black mambas in a resident’s yard.

The incident occurred on Friday, when a resident of Escombe, Queensburgh, looked out of his bedroom window and spotted “one of the most spectacular snake sightings one could possibly wish for.”

Footage of the fight was sent to local reptile wrangler Nick Evans, who subsequently shared it in a Facebook post.

“These were two males wrestling over a female,” Evans explained. “This is typical behavior of this time of year, as winter is the mating season.” Like many species, the goal of wrestling for mates isn’t to harm one another. It’s more of a test of strength – the strongest snake gets the girl.

As the footage shows, the black mambas twist their bodies together as their heads fly in all directions. This is because, without limbs, antlers, horns, or other weapons, each male must attempt to use his head to push the other’s to the ground. If he can do that, he’s won the match.

The black mamba battle lasted half an hour

Startled by the presence of two highly venomous black mambas in their yard, the resident contacted snake catcher Duncan Slabbert. The catcher then immediately called Evans, as witnessing a snake wrestling match is quite rare.

To Evans’ immense disappointment, however, he was unable to see the fight in person. His dismay only grew when he learned that the mambas fought for a full half an hour.

“The mambas fought for the 15 minutes or so that it took Duncan to get there,” he said. “Duncan was then incredibly fortunate enough to watch them continue wrestling for another 15-20 minutes. I’ve been lucky to witness male combat in mambas a few times, but never for more than a few seconds.”

In mating season, size matters

The black mambas were very close in size, but one was slightly bigger than the other, giving him a narrow advantage over his opponent. And it was just enough to defeat the smaller mamba.

After pinning his opponent a few times, holding his head to the ground for a second or two, the larger mamba finally forced the smaller one to surrender. Again, black mambas don’t bite each other during these matches. Mating battles never devolve into real violence, males simply wrestle until one of them taps out.

With the victor decided, Duncan carefully approached the snakes. Seeing the approaching human, one of the mambas attempted to escape (as is their first instinct when threatened).

Typically, this might have posed a problem for the snake catcher. As one of the fastest snakes in the world, black mambas can slither at an incredible 12.5 mph. Luckily, though, both males were exhausted from their battle, slowing them down and allowing Duncan to bag them relatively easily.

Even an average black mamba is massive

Upon measuring and weighing the mambas, Duncan and Evans determined they were 8.5 feet and 8.2 feet long, with the larger male outweighing the smaller one by around half a pound. This puts both snakes right around the average size for a black mamba. Though the species can reach up to 14 feet in length, 8.2 feet is the average.

The female who sparked the wrestling match was nowhere to be found. As there was nowhere to effectively hide in the yard, Evans believes she was likely in the wooded area nearby.

Though the residents were understandably concerned by the presence of two, probably three, large and venomous snakes in their yard, the battle made a fascinating watch for the snake catchers, as well as those of us able to watch from afar.

“It’s been an exceptionally quiet mamba mating season so far,” Evans said. “Well, certainly from my perspective. So I was pleased to see this, although I’d much preferred to have witnessed it in person.”