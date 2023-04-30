Venomous blue-bellied black snake found inside woman’s closet

For some of us, rummaging through the closet means finding things you didn’t even know you had. Finding a 20-dollar bill or a stylish pair of jeans can make a good day even better. Finding a venomous blue-bellied black snake, on the other hand, is a great way to spend an afternoon in the hospital.

Luckily for the Australia resident who encountered the tiny reptile in her closet, Gunter Glaser of Darling Downs Snake Catchers was on the case immediately.

On Tuesday, April 25, the woman happened to spot something black and scaly disappearing into her closet.

Having plenty of snake knowledge up her sleeves (this is Australia, after all), she shut the door and stuffed a towel in the gap above the floor to trap the reptile inside. She then called the snake catcher for help.

More often than one might consider wise, Glaser removes snakes from unwanted places with his bare hands. This time, however, he protected himself with a pair of thick gloves beforehand, placing a barrier between his skin and the blue-bellied black snake’s teeth.

With the snake in his grasp, Glaser identified it as a hatchling blue-belled black snake, a “dangerously venomous” relative of the red-bellied black snake.

Despite its small size, the baby snake fought against its captor with all its might. “[It was] wriggling madly and biting my glove,” Glaser said.

Is a blue-bellied black snake hatchling less dangerous than an adult?

From the video, it’s clear to see that the hatchling blue-bellied black snake, estimated to be around 1 month old, is tiny. Its body isn’t even the width of one of Glaser’s gloved fingers!

Because of its young age and small size, is it more or less dangerous than an adult snake?

Actually, the answer is neither! It’s a myth that baby snakes can’t control the amount of venom they produce. They absolutely can. In fact, this hatchling blue-bellied black snake can do everything an adult snake can do.

This is because snakes are precocial – from the moment of birth or hatching, they’re fully capable of movement, hunting, feeding, and defense. Unlike humans, they have no need for parental guidance at all.

Now, baby snakes can hold less venom than their adult counterparts, but the composition of said venom is identical drop for drop. As such, a baby snake can still inflict serious damage with a single bite.

“If you get bitten by this little fellow and you are envenomated, that small amount of venom will need urgent medical attention. Get a pressure bandage on the affected limb immediately,” Glaser explained in a subsequent Facebook post.

The snake catcher clarified, however, that like all snakes, the hatchling blue-bellied black snake was not acting out of aggression with its tiny bite. It was acting out of fear and attempting to defend itself against a potential threat.

That said, a frightened snake is a dangerous snake. Just because you mean well doesn’t mean the snake won’t feel threatened. As such, it’s important to always contact a professional rather than attempting to handle a wild snake on your own.