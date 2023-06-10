Venomous brown snake rescued from discarded soda can

A professional snake catcher’s recent encounter with an unfortunate venomous brown snake sparked a plea against litter.

Mark Pelley, a reptile wrangler based in Melbourne, Australia, is no stranger to snakes, crocodiles, and other reptiles. Typically, when he receives a call from a concerned citizen, it’s regarding an animal lurking in places they shouldn’t.

In one of his most recent calls, however, the homeowner didn’t express concern for themselves but for the snake on their property.

While they had no problem with sharing their space with an eastern brown, they also didn’t feel safe assisting a venomous snake out of a sticky situation themselves. This was absolutely the right call, as even the best intentions can lead to disaster without the proper training.

Even the snake catcher knew he had a difficult task ahead. An already skittish species, the eastern brown’s head was trapped in a soda can, likely putting it even more on edge.

“SNAKE IN A CAN—PUT YOUR RUBBISH IN THE BIN,” Pelley wrote in a subsequent Facebook post. “In Diamond Creek, an eastern brown snake was caught in a can. I had to catch the snake and cut it out of the can without getting bitten.”

Discarded soda can could have easily caused the death of the venomous brown snake

For humans, litter is unsightly and, for many of us, an irritating sight. For snakes and other wildlife, it can be a death trap.

Cans, for instance, provide shelter for toads, frogs, geckos, and other small animals. These tiny critters typically venture in and out without difficulty (though they sometimes become trapped as well). Snakes, on the other hand, can’t escape so easily.

A passing snake might stick their head into the can in an effort to snag a quick snack or through natural curiosity. Once their head is in, they can’t get it back out again without assistance.

Properly discarding waste is crucial for the safety of all wildlife, including snakes. Sadly, many disregard the safety of species such as the eastern brown snake – they’re venomous and, therefore, assumed dangerous and not worth protecting.

This couldn’t be further from the truth. Like all predators, snakes play a vital role in maintaining balance in the ecosystem. For snakes, that role is nature’s pest control.

The preferred meal of the eastern brown, for example, is the house mouse. Without eastern browns and other snakes, venomous or otherwise, populations of rodents and other pests would grow out of control.

On top of that, venomous doesn’t mean vicious. Even the eastern brown, a snake with venom strong enough to kill a human, will never go out of its way to harm one.

Though they will use their deadly bite to defend themselves when threatened, an eastern brown is far more likely to flee than attack. Knowing this, the homeowner requested that Pelley release the venomous eastern brown back into their property rather than relocate it.