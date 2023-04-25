Venomous brown snake taps woman’s front door for companion ‘in distress’

Snakes, particularly the venomous variety, have a bad rap for being senseless, cold-blooded killers. But even one of the world’s most dangerous snakes, the Eastern brown, is just like any other animal. They feel a range of emotions, from contentment to fear, and can even form bonds with other snakes.

Recently, an Australian woman was shocked to find a venomous Eastern brown snake tapping at her door. After a bit of investigating, however, she found that the reptile wasn’t attempting to harm her at all but appeared to be trying to get help for its companion.

“It’s a very alarming thing when a dangerously venomous snake is knocking on your door,” the snake removal service explained in a Facebook post. “On closer inspection, she found a second snake in distress too.”

In the footage, it’s clear to see there aren’t one but two venomous snakes at the door, the second snake trapped in a hole under the house. The bizarre scene led the snake removal service to believe that the first brown snake was actually “begging” the woman for help.

Is it typical for two snakes to travel together? No, not at all. However, it’s not impossible.

The snake catcher’s suspicions were confirmed when they arrived to complete the rescue. After carefully removing the brown snake trapped in the hole, the venomous companions left the property together.

“It is truly our (and all living creatures) natural born instinct to be kind and loving before being deadly and defensive as this lovely lady and the snake have demonstrated,” the snake removal service said.

Researcher Discovers Venomous Snakes ‘Hang Out’

While snakes don’t always have strong, obvious emotions like dogs or cats, they do feel things. They show familiarity, for example, with their owners and companions, and act skittish around strangers and potential threats.

Melissa Amarello, a snake enthusiast and ASU researcher, dedicated three years of study to proving that even venomous snakes can show companionship.

In her research of venomous rattlesnakes, she found that a lot of what we know about snake behavior is made up of misconceptions. Rather than spending all their time alone, they prefer to “hang out” together.

Now, seeing snakes together in winter or during mating season isn’t all that uncommon. These snakes, however, had no reason to be together other than a reptilian version of friendship.

“They’re definitely making choices about who they’re hanging out with,” Amarello told AZCentral. “When they come out on the surface after wintering in the den and have the freedom to move around, they’re still like, well, I’m going to bask with him, but I’m not going to bask with her.”

Scientists still have no idea how venomous and non-venomous snakes choose their “friends.” The only thing that’s clear is that they have them and appear to enjoy social interaction outside of mating. “No combat, no courtship. Just kind of hanging out.”