Venomous cottonmouth hides in plain sight in SC forest: can you spot it?

Though among the most feared snakes in the Carolinas, the venomous cottonmouth’s ferocious reputation is largely undeserved. Contrary to popular belief, they’re not aggressive or vicious and only bite when provoked.

Because of this, the trait that’s a true cause for concern isn’t the cottonmouth’s combativeness but its camouflage.

Virtually all snake bites occur as the result of intentional harassment or accidental trampling. Hopefully, we all know not to harass a snake. But just in case: never harass a snake. This includes approaching, poking, grabbing, nudging, and attempting to harm or kill them.

Avoiding accidental trampling is somewhat more difficult, but not at all impossible. When enjoying the great outdoors, whether in your own backyard or on a hiking trail, watch your step. Closely.

In a recent Facebook post, photographer Jeremy Ginn of Rare Encounters Photography illustrated just how easy it is to overlook a snake when he posted a picture of a venomous cottonmouth hiding in plain sight on the forest floor in South Carolina. Do you see it?

Rare Encounters Photography via Facebook

If you look to the far left of the image, between the roots, the cottonmouth is coiled among the fallen leaves, nearly invisible at first glance.

“The snake was released from a relocation call, and immediately it went to the base of the tree to hide,” Ginn told Newsweek. “I have a pretty good eye for snakes, as I look for them quite often, and do a lot of snake education in person, as well as on social media.”

Cottonmouths and other snakes bite as a last resort

Yes, cottonmouths are venomous, but not even venomous snakes are the man-eaters many believe them to be.

A snake’s camouflage provides a dual purpose. First, it makes hunting easier by allowing them to hide in plain sight from nearby prey, such as mice and frogs. More importantly, however, it allows them to hide from nearby predators, such as humans.

Given plenty of space, this cottonmouth wouldn’t have attacked or even made itself known to passing humans. “Studies have shown these snakes are reluctant to bite, even when closely approached,” Ginn said. “They see humans as a large predator and want little to do with us.”

Like most snakes – and wildlife, in general – cottonmouths bite out of self-preservation. If someone were to step directly on the one hiding among the roots, it likely would bite, thinking itself under attack.

That wouldn’t be its first or even second means of defense, though. When given the opportunity, cottonmouths, and most other snakes, will flee rather than fight.

Because this one was comfortably nestled in a tree and fleeing was difficult, it resorted to its second defense mechanism when approached by the photographer: intimidation.

Cottonmouths get their name from this very behavior. When threatened, the snake will coil its body and open its mouth wide, revealing the white, cotton-colored lining of its jaws. Only if these defenses don’t work, and the threat continues to approach, will they attack.

“Many people think these snakes will chase you, or bite without provocation,” Ginn said. “In reality … chasing is a myth that has never been documented in many years of study by herpetologists, and from my personal experience with hundreds of these snakes.”