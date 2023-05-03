Venomous huntsman spider discovered hiding in household pantry

Imagine reaching into your pantry to get some chicken stock and almost touching a venomous huntsman spider sprawled across the box.

The massive arachnid would send most of us stumbling backward at the very least. Some of us might even run away screaming. The Australian man who discovered it, however, had a very different reaction.

Rather than scrambling for the nearest shoe or even attempting to trap it in a container, he reached out and scooped it up barehanded. Clutching the hairy huntsman in his hand, he simply walked to the door and carried the spider safely outside.

As the resident, Reddit user Vico1730, explained, huntsman spiders aren’t unusual in Australia. They often find their way inside and just need a little help finding their way out again.

“Such spiders are very common here. They are harmless and fortunately don’t eat much out of the pantry. This one was actually quite small,” he told Newsweek. “I just perched it on the back of my finger and took it outside.”

The chicken stock spider is a close relative of the world’s largest spider

Quite small might sound like the overstatement of the century. Small? The spider just about spans the entire box of chicken stock!

Believe it or not, though, he’s absolutely right. This “little” guy is on the small side for a huntsman. The average Australian huntsman spider has a 1-inch body with eight spindly legs stretching 5 inches. This one appears to be around 4 inches – downright tiny! Compared to its cousin, at least.

Its close relative, the giant huntsman, is the largest spider in the world by leg span, coming in at a staggering 12 inches. This species, however, is found only in caves in Laos. Not even Australia is lucky enough to have the truly huge huntsman.

How venomous is the huntsman spider?

There aren’t many of us who would willingly allow a large huntsman spider to crawl onto our hands. Like snakes and other undesirable species, however, this is largely due to the simple fact that spiders give us the creeps. In reality, spiders aren’t all that dangerous.

Out of the 37,000 species of spiders crawling the Earth, less than 30 pose an actual threat to humans. This means fewer than 0.08% of spiders are “dangerous.”

Despite their frightening appearance, the huntsman spider is not among that tiny percentage. They are venomous, but that venom isn’t powerful enough to do any real damage to a human.

A huntsman bite would hurt, of course, but the immediate sting is really the only side effect, aside from possible swelling and itchiness – not dissimilar from any other insect bite.

So while the Reddit user is braver than most, they also had no reason to fear the pantry-dwelling predator.