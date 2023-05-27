Venomous rattlesnake found ‘trapped’ inside California man’s boat

After a weekend spent in the great outdoors, a California man arrived home and set to work unloading all of his camping supplies. But as he began to clean out his boat, he was shocked to discover he had unknowingly brought home a hitchhiker: a venomous northern Pacific rattlesnake.

Luckily, when the man wrenched the boat cover off, exposing the snake, the juvenile rattlesnake opted to hide rather than strike. Unfortunately, however, this meant removing the reptile from the boat was going to be a tough task.

Rather than attempting to handle the rattler himself, the man contacted Tyler Young from Placer Snake Removal – the correct choice, never intentionally touch a rattlesnake.

At first, the reptile wrangler assumed the snake was in the garage before finding its way into the boat. Upon his arrival, however, he realized this was impossible.

Like all snakes, rattlesnakes can absolutely climb. That said, they aren’t such talented climbers that they can scale smooth surfaces or metal, they need a bit more texture to cling to on the way up. As the boat was on a trailer several feet off the ground, there was no way the snake could have climbed in from the floor.

As Young explained, this only left one possible answer: the rattlesnake slithered inside the boat while the owner was camping, where it remained for at least four days. “It was somewhat trapped/contained inside,” the snake catcher said on Facebook.

“It’s believed that a wave from another craft sent water into the interior of the boat, with this small rattlesnake embedded in one of these waves as it was swimming across a section of the lake,” Young continued.

“They didn’t realize at the time one of these waves introduced this rattlesnake into the boat.”

Rattlesnakes are surprisingly strong swimmers

The snake catcher admitted that this was “one of the whackiest situations in quite a while” in terms of rescue/relocation missions. But as strange as it is to find a rattlesnake in a boat after a weekend on the water, it’s not at all impossible.

Believe it or not, rattlers are surprisingly strong swimmers. Unlike anacondas and other semi-aquatic species, however, they typically don’t choose water over land unless they have no other choice.

A hungry rattlesnake, for instance, might swim in search of food if there are no prey animals on land to eat. Rattlers will also enter the water to escape predators, if necessary.

“They generally only swim if they’re trying to get from point A to point B,” Young told Newsweek. “Some snakes get tired while swimming and may look for a place to rest in the water, another common way to accidentally acquire a snake while boating.”

Despite their fearsome reputation, rattlesnakes have no interest in human hunting. They will never go out of their way to inflict harm unprovoked. Again, though, calling a professional was the correct choice.

When threatened, a rattlesnake can inflict severe injury with its venomous bite. Left untreated, the bite can lead to organ failure and death in two to three days.

According to NC State University, almost 80% of snake bites occur as a result of a human attempting to capture or kill the snake. This is why it’s so important to reach out to a professional for help when encounters such as this take place.

With the help of a professional snake catcher, everyone (including the rattlesnake) escaped the bizarre situation unscathed. “After filling [the boat] with water, we were able to finally flush the rattlesnake out and ensure he wasn’t the captain any further,” Young said.