Venomous red-bellied black snake found hiding in woman’s shoe

The weather is finally getting warmer, which means it’s time to check shoes before putting them on, especially if they’re kept outside. You never know – a creepy-crawly might have found their way in! One woman almost learned this lesson the hard way, as there was a venomous red-bellied black snake hiding in one of her sneakers.

On Monday, the woman ventured outside to grab her tennis shoes. As she bent down to pick them up, she was startled to find a scaly little face looking back at her.

“We had a red belly in the same spot (front door step) last week,” she wrote in a snake identification Facebook group. “Perhaps he didn’t go? The weather has been cooler so I was quite surprised to see this one fairly active. They did choose the black shoes!”

Luckily, both the woman and the red-bellied black snake escaped the encounter unharmed. According to her, it climbed out of the shoe and “slithered away” without a fight.

In addition to shaking out your shoes before putting them on, give them a once over before bringing them into the house from outside. Snakes, spiders, and other unwanted house guests frequently find their way into homes by catching a ride inside a shoe.

Red-bellied black snakes and other critters frequently hide in shoes

The woman’s shocking discovery was far from the first of its kind. On the contrary, a shoe is an ideal hiding place for creatures such as the red-bellied black snake.

Back in March, a nearly identical scenario played out in Sydney, Australia. On this occasion, a 4-foot red-bellied black snake found its way into another woman’s tennis shoe.

So, why is this so common? Well, snakes typically prefer to nap in dark, secluded areas – shoes provide both!

On top of that, when it’s cooler outside, snakes will search for a cozy place to keep warm. Again, shoes are the perfect fit. Not only are they a snake-sized shelter but the lining and cushioning keep a chilly cold-blooded reptile warm.

The best way to ensure you don’t end up with a snake in your shoe is, of course, to store them inside.

If you must keep them outside, store them on a shoe rack or other high place off the ground. This may not prevent spiders and bugs from finding their way in but will go a long way in deterring wandering snakes.

That said, depending on where you live, you can’t expect to never spot a snake. When it’s cold, snakes search for somewhere warm to hide. When temperatures skyrocket, they look for shady areas to escape the heat.

For critters like the red-bellied black snake, anywhere that helps them maintain a healthy body temperature is a viable option. Even if that means climbing under a grill cover or inside a closet to keep cool.

“Nowhere is off limits for them, that’s for sure,” snake catcher Cory Kerewaro explained to Yahoo News. “Anywhere that’s pretty tight and dark, they’ll associate with safety and it helps keep them at a regular temperature.”