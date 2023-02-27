VIDEO: Venomous Snake Hiding in Daycare Center Locker Horrifies Teacher

A daycare center teacher was shocked Tuesday to discover a venomous red-bellied black snake lurking behind a child’s small backpack tucked away in their classroom locker.

Wasting no time, the teacher carefully replaced the backpack in hopes of keeping the snake safely in the locker. They then calmly herded all the children from the room before contacting professional reptile wrangler Tim Hudson of Hudson Snake Catching for help.

Before long, Hudson arrived at the daycare, equipped with a snake hook and bag, to remove the deadly animal. It appeared that the venomous snake had curled up for a nap behind the backpack just as the children were going down for naps themselves.

“[The] kids just finished nap time and a teacher went to move a backpack on the bottom locker and noticed a [red-bellied] black snake curled up there,” Hudson told Newsweek. “They were in shock so immediately called a locally based snake catcher—aka us—and isolated it in the room and sealed the bottom of every door with a rolled-up towel.”

As one might guess, the red-bellied black snake is immediately recognizable by its unique appearance. As its name suggests, the medium-sized snake is largely black in color, except for its bright red underbelly.

The venomous snake regularly reaches lengths of 5-6 feet. The largest individual on record, however, stretched more than 8 feet long. The species prefers moist environments, such as swamps and streams, but accidentally finds its way indoors now and then.

How Dangerous is the Venomous Red Belly Snake?

Though not nearly as potent as the notorious eastern brown snake, the venom of a red-bellied black snake is more than powerful enough to inflict serious damage.

Now, there are no recorded deaths from a red belly’s bite. However, their venom contains neurotoxins, myotoxins, and coagulants that attack the blood and muscles. Victims have also been known to lose their sense of smell.

That said, bites from red-bellied black snakes are rare. Unlike the eastern brown, the red belly isn’t particularly skittish and would rather avoid confrontation than react aggressively.

Luckily, none of the daycare staff nor the students had to deal with the consequences of a venomous snake bite, thanks to the quick thinking of the teacher. After arriving at the facility, Hudson removed the snake safely and quickly using a snake hook. He then released it into the wild nearby, but well away from the students and the school.

“[The] staff acted in a fantastic way,” Hudson explained. “They quickly rung us and sealed the bottom of every door with rolled-up towels and kept an eye on the fatty through the window. A perfect response to the situation.”

The reptile wrangler added that it’s vital not to corner, attack, or harass a snake, should you ever come across one on your property. Instead, trap the reptile behind a closed door and block the exit with a towel. Then, call a professional for help. In some instances, it can be the difference between life and death.