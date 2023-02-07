LOOK: Venomous Snake Lurking Beneath Pet Bed Terrifies Dog, Homeowner

A homeowner and her dog received the fright of their lives when they discovered a venomous bandy-bandy snake lurking beneath the pup’s pet bed.

It was around 11 pm in Mapleton, a rural town in Queensland, Australia, and a homeowner and her beloved furry friend were getting ready for bed. As she prepared to climb beneath the covers, however, the woman noticed that her pup was avoiding his bed, into which he typically hopped without hesitation.

Concerned for her little friend, she walked over to the pet bed and lifted it up to inspect for the reason behind his reluctance. Was it dirty? Could there be a bug hiding among the cushions?

As the pet bed left the ground, she learned that it was none of the above. A venomous bandy-bandy snake fell to the floor with a smack, assuming its unsettling defensive position before slithering behind a nearby dresser.

Unwilling to handle the potentially dangerous reptile on her own, the homeowner reached out to Snake Rescue Sunny Coast, catching the reptile wranglers just as they were headed home from another job.

For professional snake catcher Dimity Maxfield, the venomous snake was a rare find. “Bandy-Bandys aren’t too common around here,” Maxfield told Yahoo News. “They are about but because they’re a nocturnal species that live under the leaf litter, they’re quite rarely seen. To be inside [a house], it is quite rare.”

Venomous Snake Catcher Warns Against Handling Reptiles

Neither the homeowner nor the snake catcher was 100 percent sure how the bandy-bandy got inside. It’s assumed, however, that it slithered through a door left open to let in the afternoon air.

According to the snake catcher, the critter was frightened at first, shown by her defensive stance. Eventually, though, she realized a human’s bedroom was no place for a snake. “She was a little bit spooked to start off with and she just kind of wanted it out of her bedroom,” Dimity recalled.

Rather than using any specialized tools, the snake catcher retrieved the bandy-bandy from beneath the dresser with their bare hands. Though the snake is venomous, it’s only weakly so. A bite from a bandy-bandy can cause irritation but no serious injury or illness.

“They’re quite small and to be honest when they do bite – if they do bite – it’s very rare,” Dimity said. “And it’s usually only localized symptoms, nothing medically significant, mainly just localized pain in the area and swelling. With these guys in particular, we just free-handle them because there’s no real risk of being bitten.”

Despite their relative harmlessness, the snake catcher explained that the homeowner made the right call. Should you spot a snake indoors, it’s always best to call a professional. Handling the wrong snake thinking it’s harmless can result in serious injury and even death.

Additionally, doors and windows without screens should remain closed at all times, especially in Australia. “We live in Australia and even in the middle of winter they can come inside, they’re still active,” she said.