Vicious Leopard Rages Through Residential Area, Injures 15 Innocent Bystanders

Footage of a vicious leopard on an unprovoked rampage has gone viral online after the crazed animal injured 15 innocent bystanders in northeast India. Fortunately, despite the severity of the wild cat’s attack, all of the impacted individuals survived and now appear to be out of danger.

#WATCH | Assam: 13 persons including three forest staff were injured after being attacked by a leopard in Jorhat. All injured persons were immediately admitted to a local hospital. All the injured persons are out of danger: Mohan Lal Meena, SP, Jorhat (26.12) pic.twitter.com/TQ92Z248NR — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

The New York Post reports the clip of the leopard began circulating online Tuesday, with the first few seconds showing the spotted creature leaping with ease over a barbed wire fence before attacking a passing van and ripping off some of its trim. Of the people attacked, one was a forest guard in Jorhat and several others include a mother and her two daughters. The leopard then escaped into nearby brush.

Ranjit Kanwar, a divisional forest officer in Jorhat, said of the injured, “Some residents had a close shave after the leopard was roaming into their courtyards. Many of the injured were bitten and needed hospitalization but they seem to be out of danger now.”

Wildlife experts tranquilized the leopard on Thursday following the rampage as they stated these predators, in general, don’t typically attack without provocation. Following up-close examination, experts believe the leopard escaped from nearby Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, going in search of food.

More broadly, big cat encounters have become an increasing problem in India. Officials believe the nation’s increasing population has severely impeded on the animals’ usual habitat, forcing wild felines like leopards into more urban areas. As we see in the video, this presents a risk to both human and animal residents across the country.

Leopard Goes Full Stealth Mode Taking Down Prey

As stated, leopards don’t usually harm humans unless provoked. However, they are scarily good hunters, capable of coordinating smart, stealthy attacks on unsuspecting prey. An earlier clip that went viral on Twitter sees the moment a hungry leopard, stalking a grazing deer, takes its prey down with ease, army-crawling along a dirt road before pouncing on the doomed creature. Be sure to check out the footage.

Viewers watch as the leopard uses the crest on the side of the road to hide in plain sight, slowly inching toward its prey. As the deer looks up from grazing, the leopard stops moving, patiently waiting for its meal to begin eating again so it can move in closer. Using the cover of a tree, the leopard emerges from behind the crest, skulking toward the deer.

Finally, the doomed animal takes notice of its attacker, but by the time it decides to make a run for it, it’s too late. The leopard pounces with ease onto the deer, promising to be a hearty meal for the hungry hunter.

Viewers commended the big cat’s stealthiness.

“Incredible patience and focus,” one person wrote. Another said, “Wow it used the tree to get in position…impressive.”