Vicious Pack of Monkeys Attack Family, Possibly Give Dad Rabies

While visiting a popular beach with his family, a dad saved his young son from a monkey attack, only to be bitten himself, forcing him to seek out rabies treatment.

Riley Whitelum and Elayna Carasu, travel influencers from South Australia, ventured to a famous beach in Thailand for their latest adventure. The couple had heard about Ko Phi Phi Don island, better known as Monkey Island, and thought it a perfect filming location. So, packing up their gear and their two young sons, Lenny, 5, and Darwin, 1, the family headed out to the beach.

While Carausu was snorkeling in the water nearby, Whitelum and his two sons watched a group of monkeys in the sand. One of the animals then wandered over to their bag and began rooting through it. Worried that the primate might steal their belongings, the 38-year-old father ran toward the monkey in an effort to scare it away.

Rather than feeling back into the forest, however, the monkey changed course, lunging to attack 1-year-old Darwin. As the small child screamed in terror, his father snatched him away from the raging animal. Meanwhile, a few more enraged primates approached them.

With his children safely out of harm’s way, Whitelum went back for their belongings. As he reached for the bag, however, five monkeys attacked him. It wouldn’t have been as much of a concern if the bag held food, but the family couldn’t leave the beach without it, as it contained their passports, wallets, and phones.

Father Treated for Rabies Following Monkey Attack

As the father fought through the swarm of angry monkeys, one of them bit his hand, putting him at risk of contracting rabies – a deadly virus if left untreated. A friend on the beach at the time commented, “It was hectic. It was actually scary, could have scarred [Darwin] for life.”

As Whitelum’s hand bled from the monkey attack, the family rushed to the hospital in town for rabies treatment. According to staff there, around 1-2 people per day come into the clinic with monkey bites.

“I need to have five or more needles into my wound or around it,” Whitelum explained in the family’s vlog. “Then five shots over 20 days, then another shot today.”

Carausu admitted that they hadn’t done any research on Koh Phi Phi Don before venturing there. Had they known it was notorious for monkey attacks, they wouldn’t have gone. The mother added that another tourist had been attacked by a pack of monkeys earlier that same day.

“This bloke got off the boat next to us and laid his towel down on the sand. Within 10 seconds a monkey flew out of the trees and started attacking him. Then, because of the commotion, another 10 swarmed him,” she said. “It was honestly the most terrifying animal encounter I’ve ever seen!”