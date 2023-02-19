VIDEO: Deer Shatters Tennessee High School Windows, Gets into Classrooms

Students at Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee, gained an unbelievable school days tale to tell for the rest of their lives Thursday when a deer came crashing through the windows and entered two classrooms.

The incident occurred between 7:30 and 7:45 am, meaning the students didn’t even have time to crack their books before the unexpected arrival of their disoriented woodland visitor. Luckily, this also meant students weren’t yet in the classrooms when the deer came barreling through the windows.

“Yeah. Beginning of first period. 7 am… Average day at Houston High School,” freshman student Sienna Raab told WREG with a laugh.

After wandering the perimeter of the Tennessee school in the early morning hours, the deer found its entry point – a heavy glass window separating a classroom from the outside world. Sprinting toward the school, it smashed through the window and went into the classroom.

Finding nothing but an empty, dark room, the deer turned around and lept back through the window and into the crisp winter morning. Then, however, it decided to try again, launching itself through another window and galloping through another classroom before leaving again. After a few minutes, the deer left the property entirely.

“I had to go upstairs and then go back downstairs to avoid the mess,” Raab recalled. “I was pretty shocked for the next two periods after that. But then everything just carried out normally.”

Tennessee Deer Likely Injured From Breaking Through High School Window

According to the Tennessee school, the deer likely entered the property from a nearby green space separating the high school from a residential neighborhood.

Maggie Phillips, another Houston High freshman, said that the deer was an instant celebrity among students, many of whom took to social media right away to share the wild story. “I was in my math class and a lot of people started talking on Discord and Snapchat about a deer that had busted in,” she explained.

Thanks to the early hour of the deer’s arrival, no students or staff were injured by the animal or the shattered glass. The deer, however, undoubtedly suffered mild injuries at the very least. “I’m glad no one got hurt…the deer definitely got hurt,” Raab said. “There are photos of a smashed window and blood on the floor.”

The exact condition of the deer, however, remains unknown. After its dramatic departure from the Tennessee high school, no student or staff member spotted it again.

Though certainly startling, the intrusion was far from the first time a deer crashed into a school. Mere days earlier, in fact, a deer smashed through a window into a classroom at Evergreen Elementary School in Alabama.

Thankfully, this incident caused minimal damage as well. The deer broke into the school during the weekend, when neither students nor staff was present. Unfortunately, this also meant school officials didn’t discover the shattered window until Monday morning, leaving the school open to the elements for multiple days.