VIDEO: Did This Pit Bull ‘Attack’ a 10-Year-Old?

A viral video of a pit bull reportedly attacking a 10-year-old girl has raised eyebrows. The video has since received over 645,000 views on TikTok.

As seen in the clip, the young girl, the daughter of Lindsay Wojewuczki, leaves her home. Suddenly a nearby pit bull breaks free of its leash and rushes the girl.

At one point in the video, the dog runs circles around her. It also jumps up and bites her arm as the dog growls. Eventually, the dog’s owner restrains the dog. Viewers can hear the owner telling the girl, “She’s okay. She won’t hurt you,” as the dog ignores the owner’s commands.

According to Wojewuczki, at the time of the attack, her daughter was wearing a thick coat, which she believes protected her from the dog’s teeth.

However, after the video was posted, some users criticized Wojewuczki for further adding to the stigma surrounding pit bulls. One user wrote, “‘attack’ lol sure—it’s people like you who mischaracterize dog interactions and get them confiscated and euthanized. Shame on you.”

Internet divided over alleged pit bull attack, further adding to the controversy surrounding the breed

However, some appeared to be on the other side of the argument, with one commenting that they would have “taken care of that dog real quick.”

Unfortunately, pit bulls have a contentious reputation. The breed’s size and power have made them a controversial topic of discussion. According to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), the breed is descended from English bull-baiting dogs. People bred the dogs to bite and hold bulls around the face and head.

The ASPCA recently gave a statement about the breed. “It is likely that the vast majority of pit bull type dogs in our communities today are the result of random breeding—two dogs being mated without regard to the behavioral traits being passed on to their offspring. The result of random breeding is a population of dogs with a wide range of behavioral predispositions. For this reason it is important to evaluate and treat each dog, no matter its breed, as an individual.”

Sadly, after the practice was outlawed, people began training the dogs to fight one another.

According to a recent report by the American Animal Hospital Association, pit bulls are “responsible for the highest percentage of reported bites across all studies (22.5%), followed by mixed breed dogs (21.2%), and lastly, German shepherds (17.8%).”