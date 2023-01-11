VIDEO: Ski Chairlift Brawl Breaks out, Man Charged with Assault

A Florida man is facing criminal charges after inciting a brawl with another snowboarder on a Park City chairlift. The incident subsequently went viral on TikTok, but authorities apprehended the irate snowboarder the moment the lift reached the top station.

On Wednesday (January 4), the 39-year-old Lutz, Florida, resident was charged with assault, a class B misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor, in Summit County Justice Court. According to officials, the assault took place on December 26.

The Florida man was riding a chairlift at Park City Mountain Resort with a 52-year-old man and a woman, also from Florida. As Park City-based news website Town Lift reported, the 52-year-old snowboarder allegedly elbowed the younger boarder in the face while riding the lift. The 39-year-old man claimed he then punched the other man in the face repeatedly until he was no longer aggressive.

A large portion of the confrontation was recorded by a group riding the lift two chairs behind them. Soon after it was uploaded to TikTok, the altercation received millions of views.

Snowboarder Responsible for Chairlift Brawl Scheduled for Arraignment

In the video, bystanders gasp as the 39-year-old hurls verbal and physical assaults at the man sitting next to him. “You going to elbow me in my f—ing face?!” the man yells, kneeling on a lift fifty feet above the ground.

“What the f–k is wrong with you?” he continues, punching the victim in the face while others scream for him to stop. “I’m going to embarrass the f–k out of you.”

Meanwhile, those filming the video can be heard saying they never saw an elbow thrown. The snowboarders’ abrupt chairlift brawl seemed completely unprovoked. In a second video, the 39-year-old man is detained by ski patrol at the top of the lift. An arraignment is set for February 27th.

Not only is the angry snowboarder facing criminal charges but he’s not faring too well in the court of public opinion, either. Since the video began circulating the internet, countless users have criticized his behavior.

“New fear unlocked of being trapped with a psycho on the chairlift,” one user wrote. “This is absolutely terrifying! No matter what they said/did, this behavior is NOT ACCEPTABLE on a lift. It’s literally life-threatening!” another said.

Meanwhile, others believed the boarder’s claim that he was, in fact, elbowed in the face, causing the chairlift brawl. “Honestly on the guy’s side. I’m no longer surprised with the attitudes of people sharing seats and space, especially on a lift,” one user said. “If dude actually did that he deserves to get rocked,” another agreed.