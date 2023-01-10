VIDEO: This is What a Frozen Cave Lion Looks Like

For being almost 28,000 years old, this cave lion cub is actually in pretty good shape. That’s because it was discovered frozen in Siberian permafrost. The deep freeze preserved its body condition so well that even its individual whiskers can be seen. Science Alert reports that researchers in Sweden have nicknamed the little lion cub Sparta. They also said the animal is one of the best-preserved animals from the Ice Age ever uncovered. Because it was frozen in the ice, the cub’s teeth, skin, organs, and tissues all remain intact and in re-searchable condition.

This particular cave lion is one of several specimens that have turned up buried in permafrost in the northeast corner of Russia. Sparta was discovered in 2018 but Boris Berezhnev, who was scouring the tundra for ancient mammoth tusks when he stumbled across the lion. It’s actually not the first cave lion he has discovered while tusk hunting. He previously discovered an even more deteriorated specimen. That discovery is believed to be as much as 15,000 years older than the most recent specimen he uncovered.

In this remarkable video, scientists can be seen examining the cub. It’s in such good condition that it’s difficult to believe the specimen is unfathomably old.

Cave lions aren’t the only species that are being unearthed in the Siberian permafrost though. With climate change causing the region to heat up, the frost is weakening. Ancient ivory tusks from wooly mammoths are the main draw for amateur archaeologists in the region. However, remnants from wooly rhinos, wolves, brown bears, reindeer, and bison have all been discovered in recent years. Some of these specimens have been dated to be as much as 40,000 years old.

Scientists Piecing Together Mystery Of Ice Age Era Cave Lions

Very little is known about the ancient cave lions. What is known about the species has been deduced from fossils, tracks, and ancient artwork painted and etched into cave walls. Mummified specimens like Sparta are providing researchers with an all-new set of scientific evidence to examine though. The frozen little cubs look quite similar to modern lions, however, they are much larger and have much thicker fur than modern lion cubs. The most noticeable physical difference between the ancient lions and modern lions is the presence of a mane.

Judging by existing cave paintings depicting cave lions, males of the species did not have long shaggy manes like their modern counterparts. The two cave lion cub specimens both have yellowish fur. However, it’s believed that mature cave lions were more light grayish in color in order to blend in with their Arctic environments.

Little is known about the behavior of cave lions though. Some scientists contend the species was primarily solitary like modern mountain lions. Others believe the species lived in prides like today’s African lions. One of the most studied works of ancient art showcasing cave lions is from France. It depicts roughly a dozen cave lions hunting ancient bison together.

“Hunting in groups can be more effective than solitary hunting when the prey is large, and cave lions would have had many such prey species available in their ecosystem, for example, mammoths and rhinoceros, when there were no other options available to them,” details research about the species published in 2021.