VIDEO: Yosemite Rockslide at El Capitan Shuts Down Roads

Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan will never look the same after a piece of the landmark’s granite broke off during a recent rockslide.

The rockslide, which someone caught on camera, shows dust lingering around the rock face for several moments.

According to reports from park officials, sections of Northside Drive near the stunning landmark are now temporarily closed down as officials work to mitigate the damage.

Currently, there’s no set timeline on when they’ll reopen the road. In addition, they have yet to release the cause of the rockslide. El Capitan is located at the west end of Yosemite Valley.

“El Capitan, rising over 3,000 feet above the floor of Yosemite Valley, is a favorite for experienced rock climbers and onlookers alike,” according to the National Park Service website.

Couple identified following horrible rockfall in Yosemite Valley

In addition, the rock face is two-and-a-half times as tall as the Empire State Building or more than three times as high as the tip of the Eiffel Tower. It is also the largest monolith of solid granite on Earth.

“From spring to fall, climbers come from all over the globe to scale El Capitan and discover the thrill of the vertical wilderness on Yosemite’s big walls,” the website adds. “Gain a different perspective at night and see the climber’s headlamps illuminate across the El Capitan rock face as they prepare their meals or get ready for bed. Also, get a glimpse of the Milky Way or see how the rocks of Yosemite Valley glow beneath a full moon.

Sadly, rockfalls are common in the California national park. Earlier this year, two people died after a rockfall hit their car in Yosemite.

According to Scott Gediman, public information officer for the park, on Dec. 27, a rockfall occurred near the Arch Rock Entrance Station in Yosemite, which is a mile inside the park.

The two people who died were later identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. They were a married couple from San Jose.

According to Gediman, the force of the impact pushed their truck off the road. The vehicle then fell on an embankment of the Merced River.

He noted the rockfall was estimated to weigh about 185 tons, damaging nearly 500 feet of roadway. At the time, heavy rainfall in the area caused multiple rock slides.

Unfortunately, rockfalls are a common occurrence in Yosemite. They are also more prevalent during wetter months when the ground is moist and unstable. According to the National Park Service, 47 rockfalls were recorded in 2021.