Violent Rooster Kills Man

Investigators have determined that a man who passed away last April was attacked by a rooster known for attacking people.

According to reports from Irish officials, a Brahma chicken attacked Jasper Kraus after the animal was moved onto his property after it went after a child.

Garda Eoine Browne said he responded to reports of someone who died abruptly on April 28, 2022. When Browne arrived, he spoke to paramedics who said they could not revive the man despite their CPR attempts.

Brown said the deceased man, who was later identified as Kraus, was on the kitchen floor in a pool of his own blood. He also had a wound on the back of one of his legs.

When Kraus’ daughter arrived at the home, she saw the blood on the floor, and paramedics were already performing CPR.

After paramedics examined him, they determined he had suffered a puncture wound on his left leg. They also found a trail of blood from the house to the chicken coop outside.

His daughter later revealed during the investigation that she believed the bloodthirsty rooster must have led to her father’s death.

According to his daughter, she theorized the chicken was responsible since it had blood on its claws. However, she also noted the creature had previously attacked her.

Corey O’Keefe, a tenant at Kraus’s house, was also questioned about the incident. He told investigators he returned home from work at 8 a.m., fed the animals, and asked Kraus how he was doing before going to bed.

Then, after a few hours, O’Keefe reported that Kraus was yelling for help.

Man kept repeating the word ‘rooster’ as he went in and out of consciousness

When O’Keefe went to check on Kraus, he said he saw blood coming from a large wound on the back of Kraus’ leg. His leg also had several significant scratches on it. He then called for first responders, who instructed him to perform CPR for about 25 minutes until paramedics arrived.

As Kraus drifted in and out of consciousness, O’Keefe said Kruas kept repeating the word “rooster.” He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The local coroner later recorded the death as a misadventure, or an accident, writing that the incident was a horrible experience for his loved ones.

Outlets later reported that just before the end of the investigation, Kraus’s daughter said there should be support for people in this type of situation regarding cleaning up the mess. She noted that had it been a murder, officials would help her clean up.