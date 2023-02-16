Virginia Angler Strikes Gold, Reels in Rare, Golden Largemouth Bass

Any day spent fishing is a good one, even if you don’t catch anything. Any day you hook into a largemouth bass is a great day though. But catching an extremely rare fish like this golden bass? Well, that’s an amazing day on the water. Jacob Moore was fishing on Virginia’s James. At first, he thought he had hooked into an albino fish because it was so pale in color as opposed to the typical dark green. He snapped a few quick photos and released the fish back into the water.

Moore was out on the water tuning up his fishing skills for upcoming competitive fishing tournaments. “I was out there practicing for a tournament, catching a bunch of fish. I was on the lower James near Chippokes State Park. When I hooked into that one, I thought I had a saltwater fish on at first, but lo and behold, it was a largemouth! A very different largemouth, though. I haven’t seen anything like that before. I’ve seen bass with black spots, but I’d never seen an albino one,” he said.

Alex McCrickard, an Aquatic Education Coordinator With the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources provided some more context on the fish. “Golden largemouth bass is extremely rare and most anglers have never seen them, let alone heard of them before. The fish is a product of a genetic mutation that alters the skin pigments called xanthism. Yellow pigmentation dominates in xanthism, as you can see in Moore’s golden largemouth.”

Speaking of super rare bass. Only 3 largemouth bass in history have ever eclipsed the 22-pound mark. Bass Forecast has some details on each, so let’s dive into the fishing stories behind some of the biggest bucket mouths the world has ever seen.

The Most Recent World Record Is From Japan

The current world record weighed 22 pounds and 3 ounces. It was caught at Lake Biwa in Japan back in 2009 by a fisherman named Manabu Kurita. The 32-yeard old fisherman was using a Deps Slide Swimmer 175 lure. Remarkably enough, he tied the record with a bass that weighed in at exactly the same weight in 2022. Making this record even more remarkable is that largemouth bass is pretty rare in Japan. They’re not even native to the Asian country, but were introduced to a select few lakes for the sole purpose of sportfishing.

The Long-Standing World Record Was Caught In Georgia

The previous world record had been on the books since 1932. That fish from Lake Montgomery in Georgia is still the biggest largemouth bass ever caught in America. It was caught by an angler named George Perry. He was using a Creek Chub Fintail Shiner at the time. It was the only lure he had in his tackle box at the time. He was fishing primarily for food back then, not to break any records. A Southern Lifestyle Company recently shared pictures of the absolute behemoth. According to their post, some people were skeptical of this world record because no pictures had been found, but in 2006 relatives of George Perry produced pictures of the world record fish. The fish weighed 22 pounds and 2.5 ounces.

Only Other Bass Bigger Than 22 Pounds Was Caught In California

The only other bass in world history that eclipsed the 22-pound threshold was caught by a Los Angeles Police Officer back in March of 1991. Robert Crupi was using live bait on a float rig when he hooked into the fish. Though Crupi has since retired from the police force, he still spends plenty of time out on the water catching fish. Not sure he’ll ever haul in one bigger than the 22-pound .06 ouncer he caught more than 30 years ago though.