Virginia fisherman reels in large watersnake: ‘I’m done for the day’

While spending a day on the water in southeastern Virginia, one fisherman got an unexpected – and unwelcome – surprise when they felt a tug on their line. Reeling in what they assumed was a fish, a watersnake emerged from the deep instead.

The fisherman, known online as Silent_Sea5963, shared their experience on a fishing subreddit over the weekend.

“Morning just started, and just like that, I’m done for the day,” the frightened fisherman wrote. “I didn’t think snakes dove underwater like that. I’ve always just seen them skimming on top.”

As the photos show, the snake, which appears to be a common watersnake, didn’t go after whatever bait was attached to the end of the line. Instead, the hook somehow became lodged in its tail.

“I had just started the morning fishing for crappie and little panfish,” the fisherman explained to Newsweek. “And, after about 20 minutes in, was when the snake was snagged.”

“[I] couldn’t tell what it was when it first bumped the line since the lure was about 6 feet underwater until reeled it in,” they continued. “[It] looked like a stick at first.”

The fisherman explained that, using their pole, they held the watersnake’s head down to avoid any bites while removing the hook from its tail. After that, they called it a day.

“Needless to say, I was for sure done fishing for the day. Snakes don’t scare me, [they] just make me feel a little uneasy and paranoid.”

Despite their admitted unease, the fisherman handled the encounter correctly. After gently placing the watersnake in a bucket to free it from their fishing hook, they released it back into the wild.

Was the fisherman in danger from the watersnake?

Like many, the fisherman felt “paranoid” around the watersnake, which is fair. We’re not here to police anyone’s fears or discomforts. But was the snake a danger to the fisherman? The answer isn’t perfectly black and white. In short, however, it’s this: not really.

When it comes to snakes, it’s always best to play it safe. The common watersnake is often mistaken for the venomous cottonmouth, and while neither has or will ever hunt humans, a cottonmouth isn’t a species to handle without great care.

Watersnakes, specifically, though, don’t pose a danger to humans. A nonvenomous species, the common watersnake’s first line of defense is to flee. If they do bite, it’s out of self-defense when threatened.

Should you suffer a bite from a watersnake, don’t panic. Simply wash and bandage the wound as you would any scrape or scratch.

“I didn’t think snakes dove underwater like that”

Their comment suggests they’re no stranger to snake encounters on the water. What shocked the fisherman wasn’t the snake itself but the fact that they pulled it from beneath the surface.

This makes perfect sense. Typically, snakes don’t fully submerge themselves underwater. Most species float on top of the water, using their buoyancy to skate across the surface while carefully holding their heads well above the surface.

As their name suggests, however, watersnakes are more confident in an aquatic environment than most. Rather than riding on or near the surface, watersnakes hold their breath, swimming confidently underwater. Even when they are above the surface, they’ll dive beneath the water when disturbed.

Watersnakes hunt underwater as well, scouring the water’s edge for small fish in the shallows. Since they’re nonvenomous and lack the gift of constriction, they eat their prey alive.

Lurking in shallow water, the watersnake waits for prey to pass with its jaws wide, snapping them shut around any unlucky fish, frog, or salamander that comes too close.