Virginia Woman Stopped by Airport Security With Giraffe and Zebra Bones From Kenya

Airport security at Washington Dulles International Airport recently stopped a woman from bringing zebra and giraffe bones to the United States from Kenya.

Customs and Border Protections told Fox News that the traveler had only claimed a small acacia tree twig when she was flying back to her home in Virginia on November 17.

Personnel said that she was allowed to bring the twig into the country. But they needed to run a secondary x-ray examination first. When officers scanned her bag, they noticed the animal remains inside.

The woman allegedly claimed that she found the bones while exploring Kenya, and she wanted to keep them as souvenirs.

The woman was not criminally charged. But Fish and Wildlife inspectors said that she could not import them due to the Lacey Act. The law was passed to help stop the international trafficking of plants and wildlife to keep from introducing foreign diseases.

Here's something you don't see everyday. @CBP Agriculture Specialists found zebra and giraffe bones while inspecting a passenger's bag @Dulles_Airport. The bones were seized at the request of @USFWS.

Airport Security and Customs Officers Have ‘Seen it’ All

Christopher Brewer of U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Fox 5 DC that he thought he had watched people try to bring practically everything imaginable across the border. But he’d never stopped a person carrying safari animal bones.

“That one was a first for me,” he admitted. “I’ve seen similar things. Nothing surprises me anymore with this job.”

During his career, Brewer has inspected bags with iguana egg stew, charred bat meat, and “whole side of cows literally shoved into bags.” He said that the “smells” are some of the most “interesting” things on the job.

Other airports around the country have found items such as jars of leeches. They’ve also reported a live spider monkey and an albino alligator in luggage or shipments. And officials in Duesseldorf, Germany, once stopped 93 giant African slugs from illegally coming into the country after following a trail of slime.

Brewer reminded people that they absolutely must list everything they’re bringing into the country when crossing borders. He noted that most people think they’ll get in trouble if customs decides an item isn’t allowed, which is why they tend to lie. But that isn’t the case.

“When you do come back to the U.S., just declare it to us. Let us know about it and let us make the decision because even if it’s prohibited, you won’t get in trouble. We’ll just take it,” he said. “That’s the worst outcome is we just take it. It’s when you don’t declare it to us that issues start.”