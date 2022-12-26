virginia-zoo-welcomes-rare-pygmy-hippo-ahead-of-christmas

Just like the Christmas song, the Metro Richmond Zoo received an incredibly unique gift this holiday season: A rare pygmy hippo. Last week, the zoo declared that Iris and Corwin, the proud parents, had welcomed a female calf into their family on December 6th. The zoo shared footage of the adorable tyke on Youtube. Of course, they couldn’t resist making the backing track the 1953 novelty song, “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.”

The footage has garnered over 28,000 views and dozens of adoring comments. “What a cutie. Merry Christmas, adorable little hippo,” one admirer wrote. Another pygmy hippo fan marveled that such an adorable animal would grow to be so famously aggressive. “Cute, it’s hard to believe that can grow up and be so dangerous,” they commented. Finally, another animal lover pointed out how important it is to preserve endangered animals. “Precious baby. We need all the pygmy hippo births that are possible with the small numbers that exist right now,” they wrote.

The pygmy hippo, an inhabitant of West Africa, is sadly listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. It is estimated that only 2,500 adults remain in their natural environment – a concerningly low number.

The Metro Richmond Zoo is the only place in Virginia to see pygmy hippos

The opportunity to observe hippos in their natural habitat is unfortunately rare. However, zoological parks are able to provide a secure and reliable home for these remarkable creatures. As the Metro Richmond Zoo is Virginia’s only location exhibiting them, this recent birth has been integral in protecting an endangered species.

The just-born calf tipped the scales at an impressive 16 pounds, and a week later she had grown to 24.2. While they may be small compared to their relatives, adult pygmy hippos can grow up to 600 pounds. That’s one-fourth of the weight of larger species.

Iris, being a veteran mother, is exceptionally devoted to her calf. The little one has been nursing strongly and thriving at an accelerated rate. At the moment they are housed in their own private enclosure that is out of view from guests; it’s complemented with soft hay bedding which provides extra comfort for both mom and baby as they form a bond together. When the time comes, Iris and the baby will be relocated into the indoor pool so everyone can watch them swim.

A significant factor threatening the survival of wild pygmy hippopotamuses is the destruction and fragmentation of their habitats. Logging, settlement, and agricultural conversions have all diminished these protected forests with inadequate attempts to sustainably manage logging operations. Lower levels of genetic diversity within potential mating pools result as fewer forest areas remain available for habitation by this species.