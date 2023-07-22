Visitor dies after 50-foot cliff jump into Glen Canyon’s Lake Powell

“Witnesses reported observing a person cliff-jump from a height of approximately 50 feet, who then failed to resurface,” Glen Canyon officials cite.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area visitor Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender, a 36-year-old male from Cincinnati, Ohio, has died after a 50-foot cliff jump into the park’s Lake Powell.

On Thursday, July 20, 2023, at approx. 11:43 a.m., the National Park Service (NPS) Glen Canyon Communications Center would receive a 911 call reporting a possible cliff jumping fatality. Ehrnschwender was recreating one-quarter mile south of Buoy 89 on Lake Powell in Kane County, Utah.

In this remote area around 89 miles from the Glen Canyon Dam, “Witnesses reported observing a person cliff-jump from a height of approximately 50 feet, who then failed to resurface,” officials cite in their media release.

An initial hasty search followed, but Ehrnschwender could not be found. It wouldn’t be until Friday, July 21, that the Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team found his body.

Authorities used a side scan sonar to locate the victim. Divers recovered his body at approximately 10:20 a.m. (Utah time), in about 30 feet of water.

The late Ehrnschwender’s body would then transport by DNR Officers to Bullfrog, Utah. Utah State Medical Examiners in Salt Lake City will perform an autopsy to determine exact cause of death.

This incident is under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office and National Park Service.

“The National Park Service and Kane County Sheriff’s Office express our condolences to the victim’s family and friends,” officials offer. “Also, appreciation to the Department of Public Safety Dive Team and Utah Department of Natural Resources for their quick response and assistance with this difficult operation.”

High/cliff jumping is prohibited in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

No further information is available at this time. But Glen Canyon wishes to remind the public of recreation regulations, laws, and safety to avoid further tragedy.

People who recreate on or around Lake Powell are advised it is prohibited to jump or dive off rock cliffs, ledges, or man-made structures (excluding vessels) from a height of 15 feet or more from the surface of the water. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

“Personal flotation devices, or lifejackets, save lives,” the park states. “Since Lake Powell was created, almost 150 people not wearing lifejackets have drowned.”

Boaters are required to carry a lifejacket of proper size for every passenger in the boat. Children 12 years of age and younger must wear a Type I, II, or III U. S. Coast Guard approved lifejacket when the boat is underway. It is recommended that children always wear a lifejacket when they are around water, even if they are not on a boat.People on personal watercraft must wear a life jacket regardless of their age, as must anybody being towed by a boat (skiing, tubing, etc).

For further information on park safety, see Glen Canyon’s page here.

Outsider sends our sincerest condolences to the loved ones of Mr. Ehrnschwender.