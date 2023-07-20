Visitor dies during 121 degree day in Death Valley National Park

“Heat may have been a factor in his death,” Death Valley National Park officials say in their media release on the late visitor.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, July 18, a 71-year-old man from the Los Angeles area collapsed outside the restroom at Golden Canyon in Death Valley National Park, California.

Tuesday temperatures soared to 121°F, the park notes, which is extremely dangerous for visitors of all ages.

At the time of his death, “Other park visitors noticed the man and were able to use their cell phone to call 911 for assistance at 3:40 pm,” the park cites in their Wednesday media release.

Both the National Park Service and Inyo County Sheriff’s Office would respond in kind. But the Mercy Air’s helicopter was not able to respond due to the extreme temperature.

Death Valley Park rangers would arrive to the man’s location by 3:47 PM. CPR was performed, alongside the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED). But no attempts would revive the 71-year-old.

National Park Service officials believe the man had “likely just been hiking the popular trail,” they report. He was wearing a sun hat, hiking clothes, and carrying a backpack at the time of his death. A vehicle belonging to him was left in the parking lot near the trailhead.

Death Valley National Park Rangers ‘suspect heat was a factor’ in visitor death

As the park explains, the Inyo County Coroner’s Office has not yet determined the man’s cause of death. “However, park rangers suspect heat was a factor. The official temperature at nearby Furnace Creek was 121°F around the time of his death,” officials cite.

Yet “actual temperatures inside Golden Canyon were likely much higher, due to canyon walls radiating the sun’s heat,” they add. This creates tremendous stress on the human body, and can incapacitate and/or cause heat stroke at any age.

Elderly visitors are at higher risk of heat-related illness, however. A 65-year-old man also died in Death Valley on July 3, 2023, likely due to extreme heat. Record heat in Texas this year may have also caused the death of at least four people in Big Bend National Park in 2023 so far.

In kind, “Park rangers encourage people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by sightseeing short distances from their air-conditioned cars or hiking in the park’s cooler mountains.”

Death Valley also does not recommend hiking at low elevations after 10:00 am.

Know the signs of heat stroke

“According to the National Weather Service, Death Valley has experienced 28 days of temperatures in excess of 110 degrees this year,” the park cites.

Heat stroke sets in when the body’s core temperature rises above 104 degrees. Classic signs of heat stroke include:

throbbing headache

dizziness and light-headedness

lack of sweating despite the heat

red, hot, and dry skin

muscle weakness or cramps

nausea and vomiting

rapid heartbeat (either strong or weak)

rapid, shallow breathing

behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering; seizures and unconsciousness

Always seek immediate medical help if heat stroke is suspected.

For more information on heat safety in all U.S. national parks, see the HEAT KILLS section of our Arches National Park Safety: Best Practices To Safely Explore the Desert Park.