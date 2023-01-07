Volunteer Firefighters Rescue Pack of Hunting Dogs From Icy Appalachian Mountains

A group of volunteer firefighters enacted a dangerous rescue mission last week when a pack of hunting dogs became trapped in an icy hollow. The rescue mission took place along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia.

Outdoor Life states the dogs had been bear hunting with their owner when they slipped into the icy hollow. Altogether, the dangerous rescue mission, enacted by Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department, took two days. Looking back on the rescue, Fire Chief John Hill called the entire situation “a mess.”

“We live in a region where people are outside all the time, and we’ve rescued a lot of dogs in the past,” Hill said. “But this was some of the most treacherous stuff I’ve ever been in.”

The outlet states the firefighters first received the call about the six trapped hunting dogs on December 28th. Hill reports by the time they arrived at the messy scene, he and his crew had already rescued another endangered hunting dog from a different hole in the region. Fortunately for them, the first rescue was much simpler, allowing them to conserve their energy for their next big project.

Virginia Firefighters faced a Multitude of Difficulties During Dog Rescue

Aside from the messy scene, Hill also spoke about complications the firefighters faced during their trek to the site.

“The [hunter] called and tried to tell me what was going on,” the fire chief recalled. “This was the second day the dogs were trapped in there. He had tried to go in to get them that morning, but he fell on the ice and broke his tailbone.”

Speaking with the fire chief, the hunter said he had originally been working with a pack of 10 dogs. However, when they chased a bear up a dangerous trail, only four of the dogs made it safely through.

What made the rescue of the hunter and his pack of dogs even more complicated is that by the time the fire department received the call, they only had a few more hours of daylight left. Realistically, reaching the dogs on foot would have taken hours alone. Instead, they chose to contact the National Park Service. The Service then opened the gates onto the Blue Ridge Parkway in order for them to drive up. Their trek to the dogs, however, was slow nonetheless. While navigating deep snow and treacherous roads, the firefighters were forced to clear 20 trees before finally reaching the dogs.

“The dogs had GPS callers,” the chief said, “so we put those coordinates in, and from that point, we were only about 250 yards away.”

Despite the relatively short distance though, the rescue crew faced another problem.

“Thunder Ridge,” where the rescue took place, “is straight up and down, and there was an inch-and-a-half of ice on every rock up there. The place where these dogs were, they call it Dark Hollow because the sun never shines there.”

Fortunately, despite all the challenges of the rescue, the firefighters rescued all six canines safely and were able to reunite them with their owner.