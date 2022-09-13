voyageurs-national-park-issues-warning-to-visitors-about-wolf-displaying-strange-behavior

The Voyageurs Wolf Project is warning visitors to Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota to stay on the lookout for a young wolf exhibiting strange behavior. According to a post from the group’s Facebook page, the animal has been showing people-friendly behaviors when around visitors.

“Heads up,” the post began. “This young wolf has been observed repeatedly […] over the past few days along the roads near Ash River just south of Voyageurs National Park. The wolf is displaying little-to-no fear of people, and some folks have tried to scare it off the road with little success.”

According to the Project, the animal is not displaying any aggressive behaviors toward humans. But, it is fearless when approaching. “Its indifference toward people over a several day period is not normal behavior,” writes the Project. “If you see the wolf, do not approach it, attempt to feed it, or anything else like that. Just let it be a wolf.”

They noted that the animal “was chasing/eating grasshoppers along the road when folks on our project observed the wolf and other reports we have heard described similar behavior.” They urged the public to “please let us know [if you see the animal] so we can track its whereabouts and sightings.”

Hopefully, if it becomes more of a problem, it can be relocated to a less frequented area. If that doesn’t work, it may be euthanized as a last resort.

Minnesota Organization Reports Wolves Acting Strangely Near Voyageurs National Park

Northern Minnesota had an issue like this before when the Voyageurs Wolf Project posted about another wolf in February. This one was also exhibiting similarly strange behavior. The group posted a photo of snowmobilers south of Voyageurs National Park. They were approaching a wolf on the side of the trail, and it didn’t go anywhere. According to the post, it walked “within 5 feet” of the snowmobilers and showed no fear or apprehension. Apparently, the animal “just sauntered/lingered in the area.”

The Project posted photos of the animal, and it’s definitely a different one than the one that’s been seen recently. The animal from February looks older and larger, although its size could be influenced by the difference in seasons. Overall, the recent animal does look significantly younger.

The Project warned people to stay away from this one as well. “If you do happen to see a wolf acting like this, do not approach it even if it seems docile and friendly, and certainly do not feed the animal,” the post read at the time. “The wolf did not show signs of aggression from what we have heard but it is a wild wolf, and wolves that have become this comfortable around people can be unpredictable.”